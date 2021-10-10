Bookrack for the week (Oct 10 to Oct 16)

New releases of the week (Oct 10 to Oct 16)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2021, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 01:33 ist

A Time For Ebby

Poile Sengupta

Karadi, pp 67, Rs 200

The Ebons made the best grandfather clocks in the town of Nimish. And yet, despite their riches, the eighth Father Ebon, the present head of the family, was unhappy. What made him so? This is a tale full of emotion, enthusiasm and drama.

 

The Elephant At The Dinner Table

Amit Nagpal

Rupa Publications
pp 232, Rs 595

This book collates 33 real-life short stories from the author’s own experiences. Application-oriented examples and ideas from global leaders and organisations hope to inspire you to believe in enterprise.

 

Hereafter

Sabitha Satchi

Paperwall, pp 98, Rs NA

This is a first volume of poetry by the author and promises to be a collection of sophisticated, intelligent poetry for an international readership, marked by a flair for history.

 

The Dead Don’t Talk

Sumit Ghosal

Om Books
pp 232, Rs 295

A murder mystery in the classical mould, featuring the private investigator Rudradeep Ray and his best friend Sujit, the story is based in Calcutta of the turbulent seventies, where a member of a household is found murdered inside a locked room.

 

Agnibaan

S Venkatesh

TreeShade
pp 336, Rs 350

A young warrior sails from Egypt to a secret destination in India, carrying a mysterious package from the Great Pyramid. He guards a secret for which wars have been fought, for which men have staged the most ruthless massacres.

 

The Jamun Tree And Other Stories

Richa Gupta

Bridging Borders
pp 304, Rs 399

The stories in this collection are about an almost-human Jamun tree, an enticing woman on a mission, a family receiving news about their inheritance, a journalist looking for a scoop, a family on a cruise liner, a mother dealing with the tragic death of her child and others.

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

