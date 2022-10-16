Bookrack for the week (Oct 16 to Oct 23)

War Of Lanka
Amish
HarperCollins, pp 500, Rs 499
Will Ram defeat the ruthless and fiendish Raavan, constrained as he is by the laws of Dharma? Will Lanka burn to a cinder or fight back like a cornered tiger? This is the fourth book in the bestselling Ram Chandra series.
Warriors Of Corporate
Ankur Singhal
Invincible Publn
pp 247, Rs 250
Vidya and Vivaan want to make their space in the corporate world but the corporate jungle is not an easy terrain to survive in. Will they be able to realise their dream life with perseverance and dedication?
The Enchanted Cottage
Ruskin Bond and Sengupta Sucharita Suri (Illustrator)
HarperCollins
pp 60, Rs 699
Mystery, drama, and a hint of the supernatural are all expertly woven together in a compelling story set in the hills in this unique crossover picture book.
Dead End
V Sudarshan
Hachette, pp 200, Rs 386
This thrilling tale of true crime is based on the author’s extensive interviews with CBI officer K Ragothaman and brings to life a murder investigation that shook the country over three decades ago.
The Truth Pill
Dinesh S Thakur and Prashant Reddy T
S&S, pp 512, Rs 899
Based on deep research, this work promises to question and analyse the actions of the institutions that are responsible for the safety and efficacy of drug supply in India.
