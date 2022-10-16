Bookrack for the week (Oct 16 to Oct 23)

War Of Lanka

Amish

HarperCollins, pp 500, Rs 499

Will Ram defeat the ruthless and fiendish Raavan, constrained as he is by the laws of Dharma? Will Lanka burn to a cinder or fight back like a cornered tiger? This is the fourth book in the bestselling Ram Chandra series.

Warriors Of Corporate

Ankur Singhal

Invincible Publn

pp 247, Rs 250

Vidya and Vivaan want to make their space in the corporate world but the corporate jungle is not an easy terrain to survive in. Will they be able to realise their dream life with perseverance and dedication?

The Enchanted Cottage

Ruskin Bond and Sengupta Sucharita Suri (Illustrator)

HarperCollins

pp 60, Rs 699

Mystery, drama, and a hint of the supernatural are all expertly woven together in a compelling story set in the hills in this unique crossover picture book.

Dead End

V Sudarshan

Hachette, pp 200, Rs 386

This thrilling tale of true crime is based on the author’s extensive interviews with CBI officer K Ragothaman and brings to life a murder investigation that shook the country over three decades ago.

The Truth Pill

Dinesh S Thakur and Prashant Reddy T

S&S, pp 512, Rs 899

Based on deep research, this work promises to question and analyse the actions of the institutions that are responsible for the safety and efficacy of drug supply in India.