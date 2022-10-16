Bookrack for the week (Oct 16 to Oct 23)

Bookrack for the week (Oct 16 to Oct 23)

New releases of the week (Oct 16 to Oct 23)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 16 2022, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 01:45 ist

War Of Lanka

Amish

HarperCollins, pp 500, Rs 499

Will Ram defeat the ruthless and fiendish Raavan, constrained as he is by the laws of Dharma? Will Lanka burn to a cinder or fight back like a cornered tiger? This is the fourth book in the bestselling Ram Chandra series.

 

Warriors Of Corporate

Ankur Singhal

Invincible Publn
pp 247, Rs 250

Vidya and Vivaan want to make their space in the corporate world but the corporate jungle is not an easy terrain to survive in. Will they be able to realise their dream life with perseverance and dedication?

 

The Enchanted Cottage

Ruskin Bond and Sengupta Sucharita Suri (Illustrator)

HarperCollins
pp 60, Rs 699

Mystery, drama, and a hint of the supernatural are all expertly woven together in a compelling story set in the hills in this unique crossover picture book.

 

Dead End

V Sudarshan

Hachette, pp 200, Rs 386

This thrilling tale of true crime is based on the author’s extensive interviews with CBI officer K Ragothaman and brings to life a murder investigation that shook the country over three decades ago.

 

The Truth Pill

Dinesh S Thakur and Prashant Reddy T

S&S, pp 512, Rs 899

Based on deep research, this work promises to question and analyse the actions of the institutions that are responsible for the safety and efficacy of drug supply in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

 