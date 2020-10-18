Bookrack For The Week (Oct 18th to Oct 24th)

Nava Durga
Nalini
Ramachandran
Puffin 2020,
pp 96, Rs 299
This is a full-colour illustrated book for younger kids that explains the nine forms of the Nava Durga and why we celebrate Navaratri and the different customs across India.
The Spirits Talk
To Me
Sarbajeet Mohanty and Neil D’Silva
Hachette India 2020,
pp 256, Rs 399
These ten suspenseful tales move from a courthouse occupied by an insidious presence to a hellish riverbank where battles from the ancient Kalinga war continue to play out. Along the way, readers get a rare peek into the distinctive investigative methods used to detect mysterious forces.
Khaki In Dust Storm
Amod K Kanth
Bloomsbury 2020,
pp 368, Rs 799
This is a gripping story of immersive investigations led by the celebrated police officer Amod K Kanth who found himself at the vortex of India’s tumultuous period of the 1980s and early 1990s.
One Arranged Murder
Chetan Bhagat
Westland 2020,
pp 312, Rs 225
Keshav has set up an investigation agency with his best friend, Saurabh. Can the two amateur detectives successfully solve another murder case that affects them personally? This is a thriller as well as a story about love, friendship, family and crime.
The
Chrono-Repairmen
Rito Chatterjee
Independent Publishing 2020, ebook, Rs 224
On 10th December 2100, eight distinct individuals arrive at an unknown location in the heart of Antarctica after months of having a series of mysterious dreams. They meet an alien who reveals to them that the “dreams” they have been having are actually memories from another timeline.
