Bookrack For The Week (Oct 18th to Oct 24th)

Nava Durga

Nalini

Ramachandran

Puffin 2020,

pp 96, Rs 299

This is a full-colour illustrated book for younger kids that explains the nine forms of the Nava Durga and why we celebrate Navaratri and the different customs across India.

The Spirits Talk

To Me

Sarbajeet Mohanty and Neil D’Silva

Hachette India 2020,

pp 256, Rs 399

These ten suspenseful tales move from a courthouse occupied by an insidious presence to a hellish riverbank where battles from the ancient Kalinga war continue to play out. Along the way, readers get a rare peek into the distinctive investigative methods used to detect mysterious forces.

Khaki In Dust Storm

Amod K Kanth

Bloomsbury 2020,

pp 368, Rs 799

This is a gripping story of immersive investigations led by the celebrated police officer Amod K Kanth who found himself at the vortex of India’s tumultuous period of the 1980s and early 1990s.

One Arranged Murder

Chetan Bhagat

Westland 2020,

pp 312, Rs 225

Keshav has set up an investigation agency with his best friend, Saurabh. Can the two amateur detectives successfully solve another murder case that affects them personally? This is a thriller as well as a story about love, friendship, family and crime.

The

Chrono-Repairmen

Rito Chatterjee

Independent Publishing 2020, ebook, Rs 224

On 10th December 2100, eight distinct individuals arrive at an unknown location in the heart of Antarctica after months of having a series of mysterious dreams. They meet an alien who reveals to them that the “dreams” they have been having are actually memories from another timeline.