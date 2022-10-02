Bookrack for the week (Oct 2 to Oct 9)

Here And Hereafter

Vineet Gill

Vintage, pp 168, Rs 499

In this deep dive into the world of one of Hindi literature’s pioneers, the author looks at the scattered elements of Verma’s life as ingredients that went into the making of the writer. This is a contemplation of Verma’s oeuvre and its place in world literature.

The Colony Of Shadows

Bikram Sharma

Hachette

pp 256, Rs 499

In this debut novel with a gripping premise, the

author tells an emotionally rich tale about loss, grief, and hope, and the lengths we go to for the people we love.

Media And Climate Change

Deepti Ganapathy

Routledge, pp 130, Rs 995

This book looks at the media’s coverage of climate change and investigates its role in representing the complex realities of climate uncertainties and their effects on communities and the environment. It also examines the position of the media as a facilitator between scientists, policymakers and the public.

The Birth Lottery

Shehan Karunatilaka

Hachette, pp 272, Rs 599

A masterful blend of dry wit, morbid charm and earnest observations, this is a collection of fantastic short stories that serve up fantasies for both doomsday and every day, marking the return of one of South Asia’s most compelling storytellers.

Being The Change

Ashutosh Salil and Barkha Mathur

HarperCollins, pp 176, Rs 399

This book tells the stories of social justice warriors who are quietly powering the country’s progress by being agents of real change. Words Mahatma Gandhi lived by are their moral compass.