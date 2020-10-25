Bookrack For The Week (Oct 25th to Oct 31st)

Ratno Dholi
Dhumketu (author) and
Jenny Bhatt (translator)
HarperCollins 2020,
pp 324, Rs 399
Dhumketu’s fiction has provided entertainment and edification to generations of Gujarati readers. This book brings together the best of his work in English.
Quiet Flows The River Jhelum
Jajabor (author) and
Sujit Kumar Das (translator)
Niyogi Books 2020,
pp 92, Rs 250
This book traces the roots of the Kashmir imbroglio, from the
ascendency of the Hindu Dogra king Gulab Singh down to the accession of Kashmir with the Union of India.
The Lost Heroine
Vinu Abraham (author),
C S Venkiteswaran and Arathy Ashok (translators)
Speaking Tiger 2020,
pp 176, Rs 299
This is the story of Vighathakumaran (The Lost Child), the first film ever to be made in Malayalam. This translation brings alive the world of early Malayalam cinema and the people who pioneered it.
Bhairavi: The Runaway
Shivani (author) and Priyanka Sarkar (Translator)
S&S India 2020,
pp 208, Rs 356
In this story spanning
generations and redolent with Gothic
imagery, the author tells the story of a woman’s life, her moral and mental strength as well as her resilience.
A Plate Of White
Marble
Bani Basu (author) and
Nandini Guha (translator)
Niyogi Books 2020,
pp 328, Rs 450
First published in 1990 in the original Bengali, this book tells the tale of the ‘new woman’ of the post-Independence era. This translation brings this significant Bengali novel with important social concerns to a wider audience.