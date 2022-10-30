Bookrack for the week (Oct 30 to Nov 5)

Fit At Any Age
Air Marshal P V Iyer
Bloomsbury, pp 192, Rs 499
Informative and humorous, Fit at Any Age combines personal anecdotes, science-based logic and simple tips. It is also an inspirational story that will show you anything can be achieved no matter how old you are.
Tales Of Crimes Past
Sunil Nair
Hachette India, pp 240, Rs 599
A diabolical double murder in Agra, an unsolved killing in the hills of Burma, a poisoning attempt that cost a maharaja his gaddi, and the first-ever instance of cold-blooded murder by plague bacilli! These gripping tales provide an insight into the crime and criminals in the days of the Raj.
Mathematics And Society
Dr Senthil Babu D
OUP India pp 384, Rs 1,895
This book studies the regional tradition of mathematics in the Tamil-speaking areas of Southern India. It questions the established nature of the Indian history of mathematics, which is based only on the Bhatta-Bhaskara tradition.
The Swaraj Spy
Vijay Balan
HarperCollins, pp 500 Rs 599
Kumar Nair moves to Singapore after being dismissed from a British paramilitary unit for refusing to disperse unarmed women agitating for India’s independence. After the fall of Singapore, he joins a secret espionage school.
The Divining Thread
Anjum N Choudhury
HarperCollins, pp NA, Rs 299
Zarene is about to marry the prince of Shandrabad. A young woman of high standing, she can only be faulted for one thing: her fixation on dressmaking.
