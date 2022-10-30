Bookrack for the week (Oct 30 to Nov 5)

Bookrack for the week (Oct 30 to Nov 5)

New releases of the week (Oct 30 to Nov 5)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2022, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 02:00 ist

Fit At Any Age

Air Marshal P V Iyer

Bloomsbury, pp 192, Rs 499

Informative and humorous, Fit at Any Age combines personal anecdotes, science-based logic and simple tips. It is also an inspirational story that will show you anything can be achieved no matter how old you are.

 

Tales Of Crimes Past

Sunil Nair

Hachette India, pp 240, Rs 599

A diabolical double murder in Agra, an unsolved killing in the hills of Burma, a poisoning attempt that cost a maharaja his gaddi, and the first-ever instance of cold-blooded murder by plague bacilli! These gripping tales provide an insight into the crime and criminals in the days of the Raj.

 

Mathematics And Society

Dr Senthil Babu D

OUP India pp 384, Rs 1,895

This book studies the regional tradition of mathematics in the Tamil-speaking areas of Southern India. It questions the established nature of the Indian history of mathematics, which is based only on the Bhatta-Bhaskara tradition.

 

The Swaraj Spy

Vijay Balan

HarperCollins, pp 500 Rs 599

Kumar Nair moves to Singapore after being dismissed from a British paramilitary unit for refusing to disperse unarmed women agitating for India’s independence. After the fall of Singapore, he joins a secret espionage school. 

 

The Divining Thread

Anjum N Choudhury

HarperCollins, pp NA, Rs 299

Zarene is about to marry the prince of Shandrabad. A young woman of high standing, she can only be faulted for one thing: her fixation on dressmaking.

