Bookrack for the week (Oct 31 to Nov 6)

Bookrack for the week (Oct 31 to Nov 6)

New releases of the week (Oct 31 to Nov 6)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 31 2021, 01:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 02:00 ist

The Perfect Outside

Rohit Trilokekar

1889 Books
pp 135, Rs 499

Polly, a beautiful macaw and Fluffy, a Persian cat, embark on an adventure and explore the meaning of being outside, freedom and inner happiness. Is this an allegorical tale? A life-affirming book? Maybe, the reader should decide.

 

The Story Of The First Civilizations

Subhadra Sen Gupta and Devashish Verma (Illustrator)

Talking Cub
pp 264, Rs 499

This book takes us on a journey around the world, and tells the known and little-known stories about our origins. Well-researched and filled with captivating illustrations, it will delight readers everywhere.

 

Shuttler’s Flick

Pullela Gopichand and Priya Kumar

S&S, pp 365, Rs 599

In his official autobiography, we meet Pullela the coach. Through his own voice, as well as those of his students, mother, and wife, we get a look at the mind that revolutionised the game.

 

The Odd Book Of Baby Names

Anees Salim

Penguin, pp 288
Rs 599

Layered with multiple perspectives, each tale recounted in sharp, tantalising vignettes, this is a kaleidoscopic journey into the dysfunctional heart of the Indian family.

 

The Unforgiving City And Other Stories

Vasudhendra and Mysore Nataraja (Translator)

Penguin, pp 264
Rs 599

Deftly crafted with gentle wit and a lightness of touch, each gripping story in this collection exposes the deepest contradictions of modern life.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Books
Fiction
New

What's Brewing

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

 