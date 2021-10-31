Bookrack for the week (Oct 31 to Nov 6)

The Perfect Outside
Rohit Trilokekar
1889 Books
pp 135, Rs 499
Polly, a beautiful macaw and Fluffy, a Persian cat, embark on an adventure and explore the meaning of being outside, freedom and inner happiness. Is this an allegorical tale? A life-affirming book? Maybe, the reader should decide.
The Story Of The First Civilizations
Subhadra Sen Gupta and Devashish Verma (Illustrator)
Talking Cub
pp 264, Rs 499
This book takes us on a journey around the world, and tells the known and little-known stories about our origins. Well-researched and filled with captivating illustrations, it will delight readers everywhere.
Shuttler’s Flick
Pullela Gopichand and Priya Kumar
S&S, pp 365, Rs 599
In his official autobiography, we meet Pullela the coach. Through his own voice, as well as those of his students, mother, and wife, we get a look at the mind that revolutionised the game.
The Odd Book Of Baby Names
Anees Salim
Penguin, pp 288
Rs 599
Layered with multiple perspectives, each tale recounted in sharp, tantalising vignettes, this is a kaleidoscopic journey into the dysfunctional heart of the Indian family.
The Unforgiving City And Other Stories
Vasudhendra and Mysore Nataraja (Translator)
Penguin, pp 264
Rs 599
Deftly crafted with gentle wit and a lightness of touch, each gripping story in this collection exposes the deepest contradictions of modern life.
