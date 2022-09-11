Bookrack for the week (Sept 11 to Sept 17)

Day And Night

Anagha Kohojkar

24by7 Publishing, pp 18, Rs 650

Tania is a curious little girl out to explore her surroundings and make sense of things in her own way. Do you want to peek into her thoughts?

Saundarya Lahari

Mani Rao (translator)

HarperCollins, pp 240, Rs 399

This is a popular Sanskrit hymn attributed to Adi Shankara. In one hundred verses, it underlines the centrality of the feminine principle in Indian thought. This promises to be an inspired, lyrical translation that renders the esoteric immediate and the distant near.

The Anarchist Cookbook

Aakar Patel

HarperCollins, pp 264, Rs 399

This book talks about ways in which the best campaigning organisations in the world effect change in democratic societies, how a citizen can engage with others who are like-minded, and how vibrant and participative action by citizens makes democracy better and more responsive.

The Ink Black Heart

Robert Galbraith

Sphere, pp 1024, Rs 899

With a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches their powers of deduction to the limits — and which threatens them in new and horrifying ways.

Diary Of A Void

Emi Yagi

Harvill Secker, pp 224, Rs NA

As the only woman in her office, Ms Shibata is expected to do all the menial tasks. One day she announces that she can't clear away her coworkers' dirty cups — because she's pregnant and the smell nauseates her. But, Shibata is not pregnant.