Bookrack For The Week (Sept 12 to Sept 18)

Radiant Fugitives
Nawaaz Ahmed
Westland, pp 392, Rs 699
An operatic debut novel following three generations of a Muslim Indian family confronted with a nation on the brink of change, this is a tale of a family and a country grappling with acceptance, forgiveness and enduring love.
Gods, Giants And The Geography Of India
Nalini Ramachandran
Hachette India
pp 280, Rs 399
Zigzagging through myths, folklore, local history and geological theories, this extraordinary book draws fascinating connections between ancient tales and the science behind the spectacular geography of India.
The Blind Matriarch
Namita Gokhale
Penguin, pp 208, Rs 599
Ebbing and flowing like the waves of a pandemic, the novel is a clear-eyed chronicle of the tragedies of India’s encounter with the Coronavirus and the resilience and strength of the human spirit.
The Bollywood Affair
Gauri Sinh
HarperCollins
pp 288, Rs 299
What’s haunting Bollywood’s reigning king? As the plot thickens, and those around RK begin succumbing to what seems like supernatural malice, two sleuths must solve a crime set against a backdrop of suspicion and fear.
How I Accidentally Became A Global Stock Photo
Shubnum Khan
Macmillan, pp NA, Rs 650
In this part memoir, part travelogue, the author takes the reader on unpredictable journeys far from her family home in South Africa. Drawing from her diverse personal experiences, she shows us how to courageously take on life’s most absurd surprises with good humour.
