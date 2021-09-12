Bookrack For The Week (Sept 12 to Sept 18)

Radiant Fugitives

Nawaaz Ahmed

Westland, pp 392, Rs 699

An operatic debut novel following three generations of a Muslim Indian family confronted with a nation on the brink of change, this is a tale of a family and a country grappling with acceptance, forgiveness and enduring love.

Gods, Giants And The Geography Of India

Nalini Ramachandran

Hachette India

pp 280, Rs 399

Zigzagging through myths, folklore, local history and geological theories, this extraordinary book draws fascinating connections between ancient tales and the science behind the spectacular geography of India.

The Blind Matriarch

Namita Gokhale

Penguin, pp 208, Rs 599

Ebbing and flowing like the waves of a pandemic, the novel is a clear-eyed chronicle of the tragedies of India’s encounter with the Coronavirus and the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

The Bollywood Affair

Gauri Sinh

HarperCollins

pp 288, Rs 299

What’s haunting Bollywood’s reigning king? As the plot thickens, and those around RK begin succumbing to what seems like supernatural malice, two sleuths must solve a crime set against a backdrop of suspicion and fear.

How I Accidentally Became A Global Stock Photo

Shubnum Khan

Macmillan, pp NA, Rs 650

In this part memoir, part travelogue, the author takes the reader on unpredictable journeys far from her family home in South Africa. Drawing from her diverse personal experiences, she shows us how to courageously take on life’s most absurd surprises with good humour.