Bookrack for the week (Sept 19 to Sept 25)

Commemorating India-Russia Friendship

Achala Moulik

AuthorsUpFront, pp NA, Rs 495

This work commemorates the 50th anniversary of the signing of a landmark treaty between the Soviet Union and India in 1971. Though the treaty is the central focus, the author has explored the fascinating relationship between Russia and India.

Rising Petals

Ashwini Rath

Notion Press, pp 92, Rs 110

In his first collection of poems, the poet deciphers the anxiety of a modern human through objects, moods, events, places and phenomena.

Imaan

Manoranjan Byapari and Arunava Sinha (translator)

Westland, pp 246, Rs 499

This novel is a searing exploration of the lives of the faceless millions who get by in our towns and cities, making it through one day at a time.

Swimming Against The Tide

Madhavi Latha Prathigudupu

Sage, pp 356, Rs 595

This is the inspirational story of a young girl from a sleepy little village who dared to dream and challenge her circumstances, determined to surge through her ‘disability’.

Peril

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa

S&S, pp 512, Rs 857.85

This is the extraordinary story of the end of one presidency and the beginning of another, and represents the culmination of Woodward’s newsmaking trilogy on the Trump presidency.