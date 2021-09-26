Bookrack for the week (Sept 26 to Oct 3)

Economist Gandhi

Jaithirth Rao

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 599

This book is a refreshing take on Gandhi's economic philosophy. It provides insights into the hidden facets of Gandhi's personality and his thoughts on economics and capitalism.

Elusive Non-Violence

Jyotirmaya Sharma

Westland, pp NA, Rs 699

In this powerful new analysis of violence and non-violence as seen through the Gandhian prism, the author argues that Gandhi acknowledged the absence of any serious tradition of non-violence in India.

The Murderer, The Monarch And The Fakir

Appu Esthose Suresh and Priyanka Kotamraju

HarperCollins, pp 240, Rs 399

Based on previously unseen intelligence reports and police records, this book recreates the circumstances of Gandhi's murder, the events leading up to it and the investigation afterwards.

The Dream Of Revolution

Bimal Prasad and Sujata Prasad

Vintage, pp 272, Rs 799

Rich in anecdotes and never-before-told stories, this book explores the ambiguities and ironies of a life lived at the barricades, and one man's unremitting quest to usher in a society based on equality and freedom.

John Lang

Amit Ranjan

Niyogi Books, pp 472, Rs 795

This is a book not only about John Lang, the 19th century Australian-turned-Indian, barrister-cum-maverick but also about British imperialism. This meticulously researched work also sheds light on his life, his exploits and his literary output.