Bookrack for the week (Sept 26 to Oct 3)

New releases of the week (Sept 26 to Oct 3)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 26 2021, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 01:45 ist

Economist Gandhi
Jaithirth Rao
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 599
This book is a refreshing take on Gandhi's economic philosophy. It provides insights into the hidden facets of Gandhi's personality and his thoughts on economics and capitalism.

Elusive Non-Violence
Jyotirmaya Sharma
Westland, pp NA, Rs 699
In this powerful new analysis of violence and non-violence as seen through the Gandhian prism, the author argues that Gandhi acknowledged the absence of any serious tradition of non-violence in India.

The Murderer, The Monarch And The Fakir
Appu Esthose Suresh and Priyanka Kotamraju
HarperCollins, pp 240, Rs 399
Based on previously unseen intelligence reports and police records, this book recreates the circumstances of Gandhi's murder, the events leading up to it and the investigation afterwards.

The Dream Of Revolution
Bimal Prasad and Sujata Prasad
Vintage, pp 272, Rs 799
Rich in anecdotes and never-before-told stories, this book explores the ambiguities and ironies of a life lived at the barricades, and one man's unremitting quest to usher in a society based on equality and freedom.

John Lang
Amit Ranjan
Niyogi Books, pp 472, Rs 795
This is a book not only about John Lang, the 19th century Australian-turned-Indian, barrister-cum-maverick but also about British imperialism. This meticulously researched work also sheds light on his life, his exploits and his literary output.

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

