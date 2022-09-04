Bookrack for the week (Sept 4 to Sept 10)

Death on Diagonal Lane

Pashupati Chatterji

Hachette

pp 280, Rs 450

More than a neighbourhood, this fittingly titled book is a circus of characters with the most comically absurdist approaches to life. But even for a locality that has come to expect the unexpected, the death of the local gossip, Mr Reddy, comes as a complete shock.

Crooked Cats

Nayanika Mathur

HarperCollins

pp 224, Rs 499

Weaving together ‘beastly tales’ spun from encounters with big cats, the author deepens our understanding of the climate crisis, its causes and consequences.

Samaaj Sarkaar Bazaar

Rohini Nilekani

Notion Press

pp 270, Rs 349

A collection of over a decade of articles, interviews, and speeches by the author, the book showcases her journey in civil society and philanthropy.

Misfit Madhu

Divya Anand

Penguin

pp 192, Rs 299

Madhu is a shy middle-grade developer who spends her holidays creating her dream app, ‘School Santhe’. Soon, the app goes viral...and so does she! But when School Santhe is used to sell leaked test papers, she’s faced with the hardest decision of her life.

Doing Good

Meena

Raghunathan

HarperBusiness

pp 316, Rs 599

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a much-discussed topic in India today. But how does one understand a concept which has no clear, uniform and universally accepted definition? About which every stakeholder has their own perspective?