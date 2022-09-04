Bookrack for the week (Sept 4 to Sept 10)

Death on Diagonal Lane
Pashupati Chatterji
Hachette
pp 280, Rs 450
More than a neighbourhood, this fittingly titled book is a circus of characters with the most comically absurdist approaches to life. But even for a locality that has come to expect the unexpected, the death of the local gossip, Mr Reddy, comes as a complete shock.
Crooked Cats
Nayanika Mathur
HarperCollins
pp 224, Rs 499
Weaving together ‘beastly tales’ spun from encounters with big cats, the author deepens our understanding of the climate crisis, its causes and consequences.
Samaaj Sarkaar Bazaar
Rohini Nilekani
Notion Press
pp 270, Rs 349
A collection of over a decade of articles, interviews, and speeches by the author, the book showcases her journey in civil society and philanthropy.
Misfit Madhu
Divya Anand
Penguin
pp 192, Rs 299
Madhu is a shy middle-grade developer who spends her holidays creating her dream app, ‘School Santhe’. Soon, the app goes viral...and so does she! But when School Santhe is used to sell leaked test papers, she’s faced with the hardest decision of her life.
Doing Good
Meena
Raghunathan
HarperBusiness
pp 316, Rs 599
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a much-discussed topic in India today. But how does one understand a concept which has no clear, uniform and universally accepted definition? About which every stakeholder has their own perspective?
