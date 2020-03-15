Bookrack (March 15th to 21st)

The Mirror and the Light

Hilary Mantel

HarperCollins, 2020, pp 883, Rs 799

In this much-anticipated final part of Mantel’s trilogy, the author traces the twilight years of Thomas Cromwell, the boy from nowhere who climbs to the heights of power, offering a defining portrait of predator and prey.

Animosity at Bay: An Alternative History of the India-Pakistan

Relationship, 1947-1952

Pallavi Raghavan

HarperCollins, 2020, pp 247, Rs 699

This groundbreaking book weaves together new stories about the experiences of post-Partition state-making in South Asia. It uses previously untapped archival sources.

The Emperor Who Never Was

Supriya Gandhi

BelknapHarvard, 2020, pp 338, Rs 699

In this narrative biography, the author draws on archival sources to tell the story of the four brothers — Dara, Shuja, Murad and Aurangzeb — who with their older sister Jahanara Begum clashed during a war of succession.

Manhunt: Seashore Saga of Punnapra-Vayalar Uprising

K V Mohankumar

(Translated by Manjula Cherkil)

Vitasta, 2020, pp 609, Rs 450

This is the untold story of a people’s movement in India’s not-so-distant past, a tale of haves and have-nots and a class struggle where the dead exceeded that of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Lotus Years: Political Life in India in the Time of Rajiv Gandhi

Ashwini Bhatnagar

HachetteIndia, 2020, pp 318, Rs 499

In this book, the author draws from his field notes to weave a remarkable chronicle that brings together the life of a reluctant prime minister, the inner dynamics of his powerful family and the story of a maturing democratic nation.