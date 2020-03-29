Bookrack (March 29th to April 4th)

Coronavirus: What you need to know about this global pandemic

Dr Swapneil Parikh, Maherra Desai and Dr Rajesh Parikh

Penguin 2020, pp 224, Rs 299

What we need most right now is credible and comprehensive information from professionals that can help us understand what the Coronavirus is and how we can prepare and protect ourselves against it. The book promises to fill this gap.

Death: An Inside Story

Sadhguru

Penguin 2020, pp 376, Rs 299

In this treatise-like exposition, Sadhguru dwells extensively upon his inner experience as he expounds on the more profound aspects of death that are rarely spoken about.

Jubilee Kumar: The Life And Times Of A Superstar

Seema Sonik Alimchand

Hachette 2020, pp 312, Rs 599

Jubilee Kumar is the so-far-untold story of the man behind the superstar - one who went from riches to rags early in life, but whose determination, prudence and humility saw him surmount countless hurdles.

GST For The Layman

Apeksha Solanki

Bloomsbury 2020, pp 266, Rs 499

The book covers aspects of GST for everyone — from a homemaker to a student to an entrepreneur. It outlines the basics of the GST law in a simple and interactive manner, complete with illustrations, dialogues and examples.

Cricket 2.0: Inside The T20

Revolution

Tim Wigmore, Freddie Wilde, Harsha Bhogle and Michael Vaughan

Told through compelling human-interest stories and featuring interviews with more than 50 players and coaches, the book examines how the sport is changing faster than ever before.