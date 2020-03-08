Bookrack (March 8th to 14th)

Hood Feminism

Mikki Kendall

Bloomsbury, 2020, pp 288, Rs 846

This book is both an irrefutable indictment of feminism — a movement that is clearly in flux today and also a clear-eyed assessment of how to save it.

Fearless Freedom

Kavita Krishnan

Penguin, 2020, pp 264, Rs 299

Is freedom really incompatible with safety? In this ground-breaking and radical book, the author locates the personal and political repercussions of erasing women from public spaces.

Lift Off: The Story of Conzerv

Hema Hattangady and Ashish Sen

Westland, pp 256, Rs 599

In 1996, Hema Hattangady took over as the CEO of Conzerv, an embattled family-owned firm based in Bengaluru that manufactured digital energy meters. Over the next 12 years, she grew it to a Rs 100 crore market leader. This is her story as much as her company’s.

Hijab

Guruprasad Kaginele (Translated by Pavan N Rao)

Simon & Schuster, 2020, pp 304, Rs 499

A story about the dystopias that migration induces, this is a powerful fable about one of the most burning issues of our time. Is identity skin-deep or does it go beyond one’s colour? And finally, what does being a migrant woman truly mean?

My Girlhood

Taslima Nasrin

Penguin, 2020, pp 336, Rs 599

Set in the backdrop of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, this book recollects Taslima Nasrin’s early years. This is a powerful memoir of a free woman trapped in patriarchy and religious fundamentalism.