Bookrack Of The Week (Jan 17 to Jan 23)

The Banker Who Crushed
His Diamonds
Furquan Moharkan
Penguin 2020, pp 210, Rs 350
What led to one of the biggest banking failures in Indian history? Who is Rana Kapoor and, more importantly, what role did he play in the rise and fall of YES Bank? This book uncovers the rot deep within YES Bank’s glittering success story. It serves as much as a cautionary tale as it exposes the chink in India’s armour against financial chaos.
The Tale Of The Horse
Yashaswini Chandra
Picador 2020, pp 336, Rs 699
The author takes us on the trail of the horse into and within India. What is most remarkable is that the history of the horse in India, mirroring that of its human inhabitants, is a tale of migration and permanent intermingling.
The Hidden Garden
Gopi Chand Narang and Surinder Deol (Translator)
Penguin 2020, pp 224, Rs 499
Mir Taqi Mir, known as the god of Urdu poesy, is widely admired for his poetic genius. With a substantial selection of Mir’s most memorable ghazals, this book introduces readers to the life and poetry of the grossly misunderstood poet.
Stepping Beyond Khaki
K Annamalai
Bloomsbury 2020,
pp 248, Rs 599
This is a tell-all memoir by celebrated former police officer K Annamalai. With a career spanning a decade in the state of Karnataka, he earned the respect of the people with his humanistic action and his style of leadership.
Social Chemistry
Marissa King
Hachette India 2020, pp 368, Rs 799
In this ground-breaking study, the author argues that there are strategic ways in which we can alter our relationships for a happier and more fulfilling life. With new understanding, this book can help readers to see how they can harness the power of their networks.