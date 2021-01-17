Bookrack Of The Week (Jan 17 to Jan 23)

The Banker Who Crushed

His Diamonds

Furquan Moharkan

Penguin 2020, pp 210, Rs 350

What led to one of the biggest banking failures in Indian history? Who is Rana Kapoor and, more importantly, what role did he play in the rise and fall of YES Bank? This book uncovers the rot deep within YES Bank’s glittering success story. It serves as much as a cautionary tale as it exposes the chink in India’s armour against financial chaos.

The Tale Of The Horse

Yashaswini Chandra

Picador 2020, pp 336, Rs 699

The author takes us on the trail of the horse into and within India. What is most remarkable is that the history of the horse in India, mirroring that of its human inhabitants, is a tale of migration and permanent intermingling.

The Hidden Garden

Gopi Chand Narang and Surinder Deol (Translator)

Penguin 2020, pp 224, Rs 499

Mir Taqi Mir, known as the god of Urdu poesy, is widely admired for his poetic genius. With a substantial selection of Mir’s most memorable ghazals, this book introduces readers to the life and poetry of the grossly misunderstood poet.

Stepping Beyond Khaki

K Annamalai

Bloomsbury 2020,

pp 248, Rs 599

This is a tell-all memoir by celebrated former police officer K Annamalai. With a career spanning a decade in the state of Karnataka, he earned the respect of the people with his humanistic action and his style of leadership.

Social Chemistry

Marissa King

Hachette India 2020, pp 368, Rs 799

In this ground-breaking study, the author argues that there are strategic ways in which we can alter our relationships for a happier and more fulfilling life. With new understanding, this book can help readers to see how they can harness the power of their networks.