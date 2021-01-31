Bookrack of the week (Jan 31 to Feb 6)

Yugantar
Raghavan Srinivasan
Leadstart Publishing,
pp 274, Rs 299
The fourth century BCE is full of dangers and opportunities. Old republics are giving way to empires and cities. ‘Naastik’ sects are challenging the established varna system. The intellectual life of India is bristling like new shoots after the monsoon. The domination of the Kshatriyas and the Brahmanas is being challenged. State power is up for grabs. And the Macedonians are at the gates!
Millions Of Cats
Wanda Gág and Boski Jain
(Illustrator)
Katha Books, ebook, Rs 99
This is a 90-year-old, award-winning story from American literature with doses of humour, kindness and love. Wrapped in the Indian flavours of delightful illustrations, this little bundle of magic will take you for a ride to places far and wide and elicit happy sighs and smiles.
Dear Earth
Avvaiyar, Murali Nagapuzha
(Illustrator) and Geeta
Dharmarajan (Translator)
Katha Books, ebook, Rs 99
This is a delightful song from Tamil literature of 2,300 years ago, by the wise poet, Avvaiyar, in a child-friendly translation. This sumptuously illustrated ‘Big Earthcarer’ book hopes to help little children understand and appreciate our planet Earth.
For The Love
Of Poetry
Arnaov Diwan
Notion Press, pp 52, Rs 149
These are a collection of poems by a 17-year-old. It contains 15 poems that talk about the simplest of things in the most elegant way possible. These poems are relatable and open to interpretation.
The Last Light Of
Glory Days
Avinuo Kire
Speaking Tiger, pp 184, Rs 350
Profoundly compassionate and a masterful storyteller, the author describes a world that is as breathtaking as it is shattering; where military occupation and magic co-exist. This is an exquisite unravelling of the tired tropes that cast Nagaland as another undistinguishable piece of the ‘Northeast’.