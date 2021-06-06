Bookrack of the week (June 6 to June 12)

Green Humour For A Greying Planet

Rohan Chakravarty

Penguin, pp 232, Rs 399

This is a curation of gag cartoons and comic strips based exclusively on wildlife and nature, perhaps the first of its kind. At a time when global warming, wildlife crimes and man-animal conflicts are at their worst, this is sure to provide readers some much-needed comic relief.

Young Pandavas: The Royal Tournament

Anupam Arunachalam

Hachette India,

pp 128, Rs 250

Sahadeva, Nakula, Arjuna, Bhima and Yudhishthira are all set to graduate from Guru Dronacharya’s school, having learnt to lead armies and fight battles. And now they must display their skills in a grand tournament before the entire kingdom.

Sampoorna Mudra Vignan

Dharanipragada Prakash Rao and Dharanipragada Deepthi

Self Published,

pp NA, Rs 550

This promises to be an encyclopaedia of mudras. It covers 810 mudras with pictures and explains the procedure, time-frame to perform the mudras, their physical, mental and spiritual benefits.

Reflections On Mughal Art & Culture

Roda Ahluwalia (ed)

Niyogi Books,

pp 352, Rs 3,000

Enter the splendid world of Mughal India and explore its rich aesthetic and cultural legacy through fresh insights offered by 13 eminent scholars. This beautifully illustrated book is sure to appeal to connoisseurs, collectors and scholars alike.

The L-Word

Aastha Atray Banan

HarperCollins,

pp 176, Rs 299

This book is about modern love: from ghosting, polyamory, love in the times of social media to more everyday problems like dealing with heartbreak, infidelity and getting out of toxic relationships.