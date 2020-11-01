Bookrack Of The Week (Nov 1 to Nov 7)

The Fixer

Suman Dubey

Rupa Publications 2020, pp 304, Rs 295

Neil Upadhyay could never imagine getting involved in match-fixing. But, Neil has to deal with blackmail, murder, match-fixing and life threats to save the team. Will he be able to salvage his reputation and take his team to victory?

My Years With Rajiv

Wajahat Habibullah

Westland 2020,

pp 339, Rs 799

This promises to be an endearing account of a friendship that turned into an administrative partnership, one that gave the author an acute insight into Rajiv Gandhi’s political life.

100 Immigrant Women Who Changed The World

Elena Favilli

Rebel Girls 2020,

pp 224, Rs 899

The third volume of the bestselling series for children contains biographies of immigrant women who left their birth countries for a multitude of reasons; women who will inspire girls everywhere to follow their dreams.

Waiting For The Dust To Settle

Veio Pou

Speaking Tiger 2020, pp 224, Rs 399

A moving novel about the human cost of the violence that the Naga people have endured since the 1980s, it tells the story of Operation Bluebird — one of the darkest yet little discussed moments in the history of the Indian Army in the northeast.

Indogene

Sriram Devatha

Self-Published 2020, pp 79, Rs 200

Inspired by the diversity of India, the book deftly brings together history, politics, law and religion, to share compelling stories of Indians dealing with life, love and loss away from the shores of their home country.