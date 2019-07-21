Books to look forward to

Sufi

Aabid Surti

Penguin, 2019, pp 512, Rs 399

Sufi is the story of two boys who grew up in Dongri, Mumbai. One of them, Iqbal Rupani, aided and abetted by a corrupt policeman, is drawn towards criminal activities in his teens. The other boy, Aabid Surti, grows up to become a famous author.

Plastic Emotions

Shiromi Pinto

Penguin, 2019, pp 432, Rs 499

Plastic Emotions is inspired by the life of Minnette de Silva, a forgotten feminist icon and one of the most important figures of 20th-century architecture. Moving between London, Chandigarh, Colombo, Paris and Kandy, it explores the life of a trailblazing South Asian woman at a time of great turbulence.

Caste Matters

Suraj Yengde

Penguin, 2019, pp 304, Rs 599

In this explosive book, Suraj Yengde, a first-generation Dalit scholar educated across continents, challenges deep-seated beliefs about caste and unpacks its many layers. This book reveals how caste crushes human creativity and is disturbingly similar to other forms of oppression, such as race, class and gender.

The Body Myth

Rheea Mukherjee

Penguin, 2019, pp 240, Rs 499

Mira is a teacher living in the heart of Suryam, the only place in the world the fickle rasagura fruit grows. Mira lives alone, until the day she witnesses a beautiful woman having a seizure in the park. Mira runs to help her but is cautious, for she could have sworn the woman looked around to see if anyone was watching right before the seizure began.

Bottle of Lies

Katherine Eban

Juggernaut, 2019, pp 512, Rs 699

In 2004, Dinesh Thakur, a senior employee of Ranbaxy, discovered a terrible secret.Ranbaxy had been fabricating the test results of their drugs, endangering millions of patients. Thakur resigned and became a whistleblower to the US Food and Drug Administration, and ultimately brought the multibillion-dollar behemoth to its knees.

Shortest Way Home

Pete Buttigieg

Hachette, 2019, pp 368, Rs 699

Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has now emerged as one of America’s most visionary politicians. Shortest Way Home narrates the heroic transformation of a dying city into nothing less than a shining model of urban reinvention.

Symptoms of a heartbreak

Sona Charaipotra

Imprint, 2019, pp 336, Rs 1,106

The first solo YA novel by Sona Charaipotra explores the trials & tribulations of an outspoken 16-year-old genius during her first year as a paediatric oncology intern at Princeton Presbyterian Hospital.

Supper club

Lara Williams

GP Putnam’s Sons, 2019, pp 304, Rs 1,190

A sharply intelligent and intimate debut novel about a secret society of hungry young women who meet after dark and feast to reclaim their appetites – and their physical spaces – that posits the question: If you feed a starving woman, what will she grow into?