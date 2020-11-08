Breathless about nothing

Sex and Vanity, by Kevin Kwan of (of the Crazy Rich Asians fame), follows a rich heiress, her lavish lifestyle, parties, weddings and strange foods and a rather old-fashioned cousin who chaperones her.

Lucie, the protagonist of the book, is invited to a wedding in Capri, Italy. It’s a flamboyant, ridiculously extravagant affair, and Lucie, arriving with her rigidly idealistic cousin Charlotte, soon finds her way into trouble. Because at events such as these, one never knows what may happen, and for Lucie, the X factor lies with a newcomer named George. Lucie believes she hates him. She wants nothing to do with him. He’s exactly the type she dislikes. And naturally, the story picks up from there in a very predictable way.

Most of the central characters of Sex and Vanity have Chinese roots in some form or the other. Lucie’s heritage is also a bone of contention for her white grandmother, who rather likes making thinly veiled racist comments.

Lucie is, for most of the book, a confused young woman trying to fit into a ‘good girl’ image. She excels in academics, painting and fashion. She is wealthy, well behaved and beautiful. And along comes George (also part Chinese) who throws her world into disarray.

Social butterfly

As far as characterizations go, Sex and Vanity portrays the ultra-rich as ditzy socialites with nothing very constructive to do. Most of their time appears to be spent eating strange foods, attending glitzy parties and get-togethers, trying to outdo themselves with their jewels and branded clothing and flitting from event to event.

Most characters in the novel also speak in the same breathless tone, except for George, who doesn’t say much at all. They also try to discover and rediscover their Chinese heritage. And of course, they can be opinionated. Indians make a very brief appearance in a movie. And what does India have other than caste, Maharajas obsessed with caste and movie dance sequences that the characters find peculiar? Talk about stereotyping.

A thread of romance binds the novel together as Lucie navigates a whirlwind of feelings. There is hurt, betrayal and loss of trust. There are cultural issues and hints of racism within the family and her social circle. And sometimes, all of it seems a bit much.

Sex and Vanity moves on an interesting premise; the lives of the ultra-rich. Nevertheless, it may be a little hard to connect to the characters (there are so many) and the constant flitting from venue to venue gets a bit confusing. There seems to be not much of an existence for these individuals outside of their parties and gossip, which is a little weird.

There are a great many coincidences too, with everybody bumping into those they don’t want to see right at that moment all the time. Accommodations are taken on rent in a most unconvincing way and those who move close to Lucie are naturally those very individuals she wants to avoid.

Despite the uncomplicated writing, the book is rather too long and difficult to relate to. It is an interesting look at the life of billionaire socialites in the countries the novel is set and probably not as intriguing as it might have been because of its carelessly tossed bracketed information. There are a multitude of footnotes that are less illuminating than they want to be, probably because of the tongue-in-cheek tone. The romance plays out as predicted. In spite of all that, though, the book is cheerful enough without dark and disturbing undertones. It remains consistently summery from start to finish. None of the characters are deadly serious, the situations they are in aren’t very serious and their adventures (or misadventures, as the case may be) take place neatly. That works in the book’s favour.