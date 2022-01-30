Fantasy fuelled by love

Sarah J Maas has time and time again proved herself to be a reckoning force in the world of Young Adult (YA) fantasy with the millions of copies of books she has sold and the die-hard fan base she has amassed. I posit that her new adult fantasy, House of Sky and Breath, the second book in the Crescent City series will be no exception to her streak of hit novels and will leave fans in a tizzy with its plot coalescing from all over the place into one great epic.

Picking up right after Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar’s near-death ordeal in saving Crescent City, the book follows the pair and their friends as they once again find themselves at the centre of a rebellion with a shattering secret at the heart of it. Only this time, conspicuous as Bryce is with her new identity as a Starborn princess and the Umbra Mortis at her side, they all walk a fine line between staying unnoticed by the ruling Asteri and uncovering a truth that could get them killed. Bryce discovers more about her powers, the real reason Danika died, and what her relationship with Hunt means for both of their abilities. Hunt faces new challenges at the 33rd, being forced to work with old nemeses while watching Bryce put herself in sticky situations over and over.

A good benchmark of whether or not you will like this book depends on how well you have enjoyed House of Earth and Blood. House of Sky and Breath has all the trademarks of Maas’ style — a powerful heroine who very often does what she wants without letting the people around her in on her plan, and a powerful hero with a dark past who is set on redeeming himself, an obvious connection between the two, a host of secondary characters who add more life to the story, razor-edged sarcasm, sassy banter, and uninterrupted, breakneck action that is fuelled by love.

Technology with magic

Unlike earlier series that are set in mediaeval worlds, Crescent City homogenises the thrill of an action novel with the heat of a YA fantasy novel that is set in a world that is gritty, adept with technology, and wrought with all the problems of a modern world. Maas has expertly blended technology with magic, humans with creatures of myth, and the modern-day with a monarchy to create a universe that feels natural. The book is addictive despite its length. It is not a tiresome read although it may seem overlong with the constant introduction of new characters and arcs to the plot. Maas does a good job of keeping the reader from figuring out exactly where the story is headed and how important each character is.

House of Earth and Blood, the first book in the series, had its moments of depth with the allusion to a rigid social system, the love of a friend reaching out from beyond death, and the sacrifices made for the sake of love. House of Breath and Sky has no dearth of emotional scenes and builds on the strong bonds from the first book. The characters' sense of justice and duty shines through every part of the plot. You get the sense that they have grown from partying adolescents to people who can be counted on.

A little more depth?

My only quip with the book is that the strong, independent female narrative felt a little too forced. The sassy comebacks tend to border on cringy and Bryce's character falls a little short of female protagonists from Maas' other universes, my personal favourite being Celaena Sardothien. Bryce's fiery personality does come out strong in the book but I would have liked to see a little more depth and a little less sexualisation of her character.

House of Sky and Breath is an action book, a thriller, a fantasy epic, a romance, and a mystery book all rolled into one. It is the kind of entertainment where you can't wait to find out what happens next and are constantly trying to join the dots. It lives up to the hype Maas has created around her ability to deliver good fantasy fiction. The plot may seem to be overreaching but I have no complaints with the stellar conclusion the book was given. Without giving away anything, I will say that it has quite the surprise ending, one that had me reeling! It is the perfect book to dive into for some easy, fun, toe-curling reading. As far as fantasy goes Maas has hit the nail on the head with her world-building and I cannot wait to see what the next book brings.