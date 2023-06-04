Fierce feuds and stinking jokes

Nobody loves potty humour more than kids — the smellier the funnier! Author Ranjit Lal understands this well and cleverly weaves a tale about human (and animal) nature with poop playing the starring role.

This tale, meant for early teens, gets even more relatable and funny if you happen to be a resident in an apartment complex, just like the fictional Sparkling Apartments. You will have seen and heard the catfights and the dogfights; why, you may have done your own share of snarling and growling in the general body meetings of the dreaded Resident Welfare Association (RWA)! It so happens that one fine day, in the extra fancy Sparkling Apartments, there is fresh, steamy poop waiting to be stepped into and right in front of the RWA chief’s villa, no less. And then begins the mayhem!

The author deserves much appreciation for smoothly weaving in the hypocrisies and the phoney concerns of those who have nothing much to be worried about in reality. Utterly enjoyable are also the descriptions of the traits and mannerisms of dogs, cats, and, of course, RWA presidents! Ultimately, it is the animals, despite all their bickering, that end up being more human than the humans who own them. The book is a tad stretched however and the fights and jokes tend to get repetitive by the end. A dose of strict editing would have done wonders.