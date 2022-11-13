Grief, but with love

I must confess that ever since I stumbled upon the blurb of ‘Mrs Caliban’, I felt almost desperate to read it. I mean, who wouldn’t want to read about a woman who falls in love with a green-skinned sea monster who has escaped the confines of a scientific institute?

In Rachel Ingalls’ ‘Mrs Caliban’, it’s established early on that Dorothy, the protagonist, is dealing with loss, and is stuck in a loveless marriage. The narrative opens with descriptions of her at home, cooking and cleaning, while her husband Fred leaves for work. It is fascinating to see how the radio occupies a lot of space in the book, keeping Dorothy company through long hours of housework.

As someone who has started relying on sleep meditations to quieten my mind, I can fully relate to the comfort of listening to strangers. Besides, it is through the radio that she first learns of the monsterman, “a giant lizard-like animal,” warned to be strong, and highly dangerous. “If you see him, phone the police immediately,” a radio announcement orders local citizens.

And yet, when the monster turns up in her kitchen, growling and frowning, Dorothy isn’t too flustered. Even though she’s in the middle of entertaining a guest, and her stomach hurts from the shock of seeing this gigantic frog-like creature, she just holds out a long stalk of celery, which he accepts without hesitation. “The touch of his hands was warm and dry, but somehow more muscular than that of a human hand. Dorothy found it pleasant.” Despite all their differences, everything about their love story feels oddly natural, and filled with tenderness and adventure.

Courage and desire

A novella about loneliness and defiance, ‘Mrs Caliban’ is centred around a woman’s ways of making sense of her grief. You do wonder if Larry the frogman, or simply Larry, as the monster is referred to eventually, is something Dorothy invented to cope. Whether he was made up, or real, the way she sees him, and accepts him wholly, warmed my heart. Thinking about how much he must miss his home, she takes him to the beach at night so he can swim, and listen to the sounds of the sea. And soon after, as they walk hand in hand before returning home, Larry pauses as he gets a whiff of a flower. “He took off his sandals and prowled across a large grass lawn to a flowerbed.”

Even though Larry is known to have killed people, you’re offered a glimpse into his tragic past. You can’t help but be happy for the companionship that he offers Dorothy, after everything she’s been through; suffering more losses than what seems humanly bearable. Dorothy and Larry settle into a secret, dream-like routine, right under her husband’s nose. There they are, making love on the living room floor, listening to classical music, vacuuming, and driving out to the sea at night. Larry’s keen participation in household chores is delightful: he helps peel potatoes, does the dusting, and polishes spoons—he is every burdened woman’s dream monster. Love tastes different in the deft hands of a female author.

Despite their joys of dancing in gardens, you know that their romance isn’t going to last. But, I found myself rooting for them anyway — surely, there will be a sunny ending for two lonely beings who have finally found a sliver of hope?

For anyone who is reminded of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water (2017), Rachel Ingalls published ‘Mrs Caliban’ in 1982. The plot does get a bit messy towards the end, but there is something to be said for the pure delight that comes with reading about women who have the courage to pursue their desires. I’ll never tire of it.

The author is a Bengaluru-based writer and editor who believes in the power of daily naps. Find her on Instagram @yaminivijayan

Unbound is a monthly column for anyone who likes to take shelter in books, and briefly forget the dreariness of adult life.