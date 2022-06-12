In sync with the cosmos

An author is not only influenced by his environment but also sometimes ends up shaping the environment around him with his personality and ideas. Ruskin Bond is one such author. A living legend, Bond has authored novels, short stories, essays, memoirs and poems and now has produced what can be termed his version of a self-help book. In ‘How To Live Your Life’ Bond artistically reminds us of the seers and sages of yore, who lived in the verdant valleys and profoundly meditated on the world and beyond.

The book offers several valuable tips to the younger generations. In a way, it is his condensed wisdom supported by his varied life experiences where he gazes kindly at the reality of human life with a detached eye. Some of his advice may appear rather simplistic but one cannot dispute their truth, even if they are often stating the obvious.

Art teaches us the science of processing our joy and pain, getting over the immediate, and learning how to relate to the ultimate. The right attitude for an author is to transcend his pain and turn it into a shareable experience so that it adds to the good of the whole community. This is what we call the literary device of negative capability to which poets like John Keats took recourse to, with mind-blowing impact.

Talent for social good

Essentially this is what Ruskin Bond advises as well — use your talent for social good. Here he quite pertinently cites his own example of how from a “dreamy fellow” engaged and engrossed in self-study, he matured into an author of eminence and charisma. Another important exhortation in this book is to follow what your heart desires. It is a great lesson in career counselling. If we share the penetrating vision of the author, we can see how disastrous and depressing it is, for instance, for a child who shows promise in music to be forced to become an IAS officer. We can see millions of youngsters suffering from a lack of job satisfaction, thus leading to nervous and psychological disorders, which take a heavy toll on their holistic health. Therefore, it is always better for the person to make his own assessment, and take up what he likes best. Bond dispels the fears of the parents that if their kids choose toy-making or music, it leaves them with second-rate jobs. Rather, if they show commitment and improve their skills, which is easy, for they are in love with that work, results can be wonderful and success is bound to kiss their foreheads.

The author wants rationality and pragmatism to colour one’s choices instead of falling prey to a herd mentality. His tip on how to contend with heartbreak is interesting and quite relevant to the young generation. Instead of feeling rejected and letting in thoughts of suicide, he believes youngsters should rather let go and give credence to the fact that their Mr Perfect or Miss Perfect are still waiting somewhere and thus keep the demons of despondency at bay.

The author treats the readers to glimpses of his daily life. Getting up early, beginning the day with a piece of writing in his gel pen with ‘jamun-coloured ink’ (despite his deteriorating eyesight) and ending it with watching the beautiful sunlight spreading over the green meadows and verdant valleys — all help to complete the portrait of a man in sync with the creative energies of the cosmos.

It is also quite interesting to find him comparing himself to an old tree: “I got rooted over here. I have moved around, I like a change, but sooner or later, I want to come back. After all, all my books, manuscripts and writing materials are here.” Away from emails and smartphones, it seems Ruskin Bond is a great sage who is devoutly practising what he has been strongly preaching: live gently and gracefully and surround yourself with nature.