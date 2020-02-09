Je t'adore in so many ways...

Love is in the air! What better way to celebrate the season than with children’s books that speak of love of all kinds. You can begin with these.

Love Is, by Diane Adams, illustrated by Claire Keane: A sweet, beautifully illustrated book about a little girl who finds and nurses a duckling. The story tells you that sometimes, love means you have to let go.

I Love You, Stinky Face, by Lisa Mccourt, illustrated by Cyd Moore: A child’s never-ending questions and the mother’s patient answers that bring out her unconditional love for the child. Both funny and comforting at the same time.

Now One Foot, Now the Other, by Tomie dePaola: Little Bobby’s grandfather Bob taught him everything he knows. But now, Bob has had a stroke and does not seem to recognise Bobby any more. What will Bobby do?

Charlotte’s Web, by E B White: The beloved classic story of the spider Charlotte’s love for little Wilbur the pig, whose life she saves.

Pops, by Balaji Venkataramanan: A funny, touching book about a boy who hates the father he knows nothing about. After he is forced to meet the man, subtle, unexpected emotions awaken in him without him really realising it.

Mrs. Bixby’s Last Day, by John David Anderson: The heartwarming story of three young boys and their love for a teacher who is diagnosed with cancer and is not able to teach any more.

Where the Red Fern Grows, by Wilson Rawls: A classic set during the Great Depression. The story is marked by the fierce love of a boy for his two dogs and the unbreakable bond between the dogs themselves.

Pax, by Sara Pennypacker: A boy and his fox get separated from each other. The profound love between them propels each one to take an adventurous and often dangerous journey to be reunited.

Counting by 7s, by Holly Goldberg Sloan: A 12-year-old loses her adoptive parents in an accident. A moving and funny story of how she finds love and how it finds her in the aftermath of her tragedy.

The Tigers of Taboo Valley, by Ranjit Lal: A simple yet complex, hilarious yet thought-provoking story about tigers, their families and jungle politics. There is love everywhere, maternal, filial and a certain love that arrives belatedly, unexpectedly, but surely.

The Harry Potter Series, by JK Rowling: Clichéd perhaps, but it is necessary to include Harry Potter in a list that talks about love. Arguably the main theme of the series, love binds the characters and enables them to hold their own against extreme evil.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, by Stephen Chbosky: A book for slightly older children. Two popular senior students take a socially awkward teen under their wing and patiently help him navigate the confusing maze of high school. Happy reading!

The author got a master’s degree in energy engineering and worked in the IT industry until her daughter dragged out the writer lurking inside her. She has written eight books for children and can be reached at www.shruthi-rao.com

GobbledyBook is a fortnightly column that will give you a peek into the wondrous world of children’s books. Hop on! Or like Alice did, just plunge into the rabbit hole.