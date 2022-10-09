Life lessons from a leader

With over 40 years of experience, Abraham Ebenezer, a well-known name in the field of education, brings ‘A Journey in Leadership’, a book chronicling his life that offers leadership mantras.

Born in Chamarajanagar to a family involved in agriculture, Ebenezer says, “We had everything but education. I learnt my first letter ‘A’ in fifth grade.” Starting his career as a sub-registrar, he soon resigned as the job did not satisfy him. “There was something within me that said I should be a teacher,” he adds. He started as a lecturer at RC College of Commerce and Management and then became the Deputy Director of Collegiate Education. Soon after, he was made the principal at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, Bengaluru.

Having achieved much in the field of education, he recalls, “Starting a full-fledged pension scheme for the teachers, a first-of-its-kind auditorium, increasing equality within the institution so that education reached everyone, Bishop Cotton was then considered a centre of excellence.”

The book is written by his daughter Anita Ebenezer and Stephen David and records everything in his life, the highs and the lows, the achievements and afflictions. It shows, “how even an ordinary person can rise to a position of influence. It is meant to encourage the young and inspire people. God provided me with the opportunity to work, not only in the government but also in our church-oriented institutions. This book was written to give a glimpse of my leadership qualities.” He talks about the change in the education system. “In 1985, when Rajiv Gandhi brought in educational reforms, it was big. But from then to now, things have improved, and with the NEP, it can only get better,” says Ebenezer. Speaking about the importance of leadership, he stresses the qualities of integrity, compassion, determination and commitment. “Leadership does not come from birth. A situation can create a leader,” he adds.