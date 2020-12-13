Never a dull moment

Sniper's Debt is the second installment in the 7even Series by Mainak Dhar. Although it is a complete novel by itself and can be read as such, the story will resonate more if you read the first book in the series before picking this one up. A breezy, edge-of-seat thriller, Dhar manages to keep the interest in the happenings right till the very end. There are enough twists and turns to satisfy the movie buff in you; in fact, much of the story feels like a Bollywood movie and one can almost imagine the lead characters playing out their adventures on the big screen.

Without revealing the suspense, Aditya is an ex-para military officer for whom life seems to be a bed of roses. He decides to go on a vacation to Paris along with his loving wife and son. But, disaster strikes as the plane they are travelling in is hijacked and whisked off to Afghanistan. Worse, Aditya is one of the three hostages the hijackers have taken in to wrest a deal out of the US government. The real twist comes when Aditya finds Aman, a sniper and the two have a history of their own. Will Aditya and Aman team up? Will they be able to free themselves from the clutches of the hijackers? A simple, linear narrative and honest emotions add to the charm of this easy read.

The book is available to read for free on the Amazon Kindle App.