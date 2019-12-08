New releases of the week

Hassan’s State of Affairs

Mirza Athar Baig (translated by Haider Shahbaz)

HarperCollins, 2019, pp 616, Rs 699

A surreal ride through Pakistan, this book follows an accountant, Hassan, and a group of filmmakers, Masquerade Productions, who are working on Pakistan’s first surrealist film, titled ‘This Film Cannot Be Made’. The film’s production inevitably runs into hurdles that escalate from the comic to the horrific.

Darkless

Tanushree Singh

Puffin, 2019, pp 36, Rs 250

Everything has turned dark in Ani’s life. Dobby, Nani, friends - he has them all by his side. But he pulls away from them. Will Ani ever find his way out of the dark? This is an illustrated picture book with a bittersweet message of loss, hope and love.

Dara Shukoh

Avik Chanda

HarperCollins, 2019, pp 336, Rs 699

This is the story of the enigmatic Mughal prince. Even today, over 350 years after his death, the debate rages on: what if this ‘good’ Mughal had ascended the throne instead of Aurangzeb?

The Chronicle

Intizar Husain (Translated by Matt Reeck)

Penguin, 2019, pp 304, Rs 499

Set in the terrifying times of Zia-ul-Haq’s rule, the book tells the epic story of a family and its illustrious homes. As Ikhlaq, the main character, struggles to build a home in Lahore, the reader is introduced to a darkly comedic and dramatic chain of events.

The Windows in Our House Are Little Doors

Vinod Kumar Shukla (Translated by Satti Khanna)

HarperCollins, 2019, pp 232, Rs 399

Yasi, Rasa and Ta are three restless children who live modest lower-middle-class lives at the edge of town, but their imaginations gleam with threads of many colours. The adults who play their games must enter many worlds – the one that prevails and the ones that are possible.