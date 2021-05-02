Not an easy man to define

In the immediate aftermath of reading Jorge Luis Borges’ Fictions (Ficciones in the original Spanish), one tends to see the world around at a remove. You find yourself doing meta commentary on things and denying the existence of the sofa in your living room or the kettle in the kitchen, even though they are very much present in this realm. Could they be emissaries from another world? And if they are, were they a sofa and a kettle there too?

It’s quite impossible to describe Borges’ output to those unfamiliar with it — is it fantasy? Is it

science fiction? It is most definitely not literary fiction. No multi-generational family sagas here. No conventional coming-of-age narratives. A fake encyclopaedia? An integral part of the “plot”. Scholarly works and critiques of these works? They are the stories themselves. Extensive footnotes? Can’t get away from them. Mysterious countries, planets and more, worm their way into your mind.

My favourite among Fictions — the Penguin Classics edition has both The Garden of Forking Paths and Artifices collections — is the story, The Approach to Al-Mu’tasim, which itself takes the form of a book review and then a critique of two different editions of the book. The novel that is being reviewed in the story is set in what seems to be early 20th century India (with heavy emphasis on the “seems”). A young Muslim student commits violent acts and goes through a spiritual journey to find a perfect man. The novel-within-the-story, written by an Indian lawyer, ends just as the student pulls back the curtain where he thinks the perfect man, Al-Mu’tasim, lives.

It was initially published by Borges as a philosophical essay, and only later, in 1942, did it find

second life as a short story. It is the sort of real life detail that uncannily mirrors the playful melding of the plausible with the impossible that Borges so excelled at doing and where the identity of objects and the labels we give them, don’t necessarily always stay true. As I made my way through the book, it was clear that rather than question everything happening on the page and trying to figure out the internal logic that drives the fantastical worlds Borges has created, it’s better to just surrender to the flow.

Borges, one of Argentina’s cultural giants, wasn’t an easy man to define — much like his works. He could simultaneously hold ideas and ideologies from opposite ends of the political and philosophical spectrum. He had deep knowledge of the world’s major religions and cultural philosophies and was ostensibly against racism, but his ideas about African Americans were abhorrent when he expressed them in the last century and even more so now. Towards the end of his life (the majority of which he’d spent living with his mother who served as his personal secretary), his eyesight deteriorated and he eventually went blind. In 1986, he died, aged 86, in Geneva.

What would Borges have made of a world driven by social media and its users and the fakery it has made possible? I think he would have taken to it like a duck to water and deftly fictionalised its very existence — a very Borgesian ending to things.

