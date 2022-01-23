Of post-truths and politics

Veteran journalist Ramakrishna Upadhya’s book ‘Land Lust and Audiotapes’ lays bare the truth behind young and popular IAS officer Doddakoppalu Kariyappa (D K) Ravi’s mysterious death. An account of Ravi’s saga, truth, post-truth and politics, the 74-page book, published by Anu Prakashana, Bengaluru, is an interesting read filled with facts from probe reports.

Upadhya has done a lot of research and brings out the truth that it was most likely depression that led to his tragic end.

Ravi had gained immense popularity as the deputy commissioner of Kolar district by controlling the sand and land mafia activities. He had dealt with these issues with an iron hand and had used media well to cover his deeds and kept people constantly informed about his each and every work. He was serving as additional commissioner in the enforcement wing of the Commercial Taxes Department, Government of Karnataka, at the time of his death.

Ravi was found dead at his apartment in Bengaluru on March 16, 2015. The media bombarded a slew of questions at the then city police commissioner M N Reddy about the incident. Reddy told them, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. His body was hanging from a ceiling fan….the investigation will continue.” However, the sensationalist and hyper-active media chose to ignore his statement. Narrating the situation then, Upadhya rightly says “They saw a great potential to put the then Siddaramaiah government on the mat and increase their TRP ratings” over the sudden death of a promising young IAS officer. The opposition parties raised a hue and cry about “the murder of a brave and honest officer who had confronted the land and sand mafia.”

Murky speculations

As days passed, the incident became murkier with the twist of Ravi’s failed love ‘affair’ with a fellow officer. So many speculative stories were floated in the media day after day that one could hardly make out what was the real cause of his death. There were several unanswered questions as people staged protests seeking justice for Ravi’s death. Upadhya answers those questions and also tells us why they were raised at all in the first place. He delineates each step of the case and how the probe changed hands within a few months.

Ravi’s death created ripples in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for nearly two years, until the Corps of Detectives (CoD) and at last, the CBI unravelled the truth through a meticulous investigation.

As a seasoned media professional, Upadhya gives insights into the persons involved in the incident and chronicles the death case with flair and panache. Curiously enough, the book reads like a detective story the conclusion of which is known to everyone; and yet your interest as a reader is somehow sustained. The book infuses some drama in its presentation and this too keeps the proceedings interesting.

The narrative has extracts from the probe report, the details of the messages exchanged between various characters who figure in the story and other relevant information. The author has also uncovered the truth that Ravi wanted to earn Rs 500 crore through realty with his friends. However, he became disappointed when he learnt that it was not as easy to make money from it as he had assumed. This and other incidents in his life made him take the extreme step, Upadhya says. The last chapter ‘Voices’ carries readable quotes from experts in the field of law and police.

In short, the 13 chapters of ‘Land, Lust And Audiotapes’ uncover the truth of Ravi’s work and death and how it caught the attention of the society, how political parties utilised this unfortunate incident for their own gains and how the many probes were conducted.