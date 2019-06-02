On the book shelf

The curse of Anuganga

Harini Srinivasan

Treeshade Books, 2019, pp 280, Rs 350

In the thriving city of Nandivardhana, in Circa 403 CE, Shaunaka dreams of going to Pataliputra to thrive.

But he ends up working for his father as jewellery maker, until a murder

changes the course of his life.

Say Nothing

Patrick Radden Keefe

Atlantic Books, 2019, pp 192, Rs 1,500

In Northern Ireland, a mother of 10 was abducted never to be seen again, leaving country her

children and the society to grapple with the aftermath of the incident for decades. The book was

longlisted for the 2019 Orwell Prize for political writing.

How we disappeared

Jing-Jing Lee

Oneworld Publications, 2019, pp 352, Rs 961

This is a story of survival and endurance in Japanese-occupied Singapore, 1942. As Japanese troops sweep

down Malaysia and into Singapore, a village is ransacked, leaving only three survivors, one of them a tiny child.

Year later, the child, now an elderly, sets off a shocking discovery.

Side effects of living

Edited by Jhilmil Breckenridge & Namarita Kathait

Speaking Tiger, 2019, pp 244, Rs 299

Variety can be found in bodies, state of mind, distress.

This book presents the words and verses of survivors, writers, poets and artists

who are struggling with a mental condition or have watched their loved ones suffer.

Mythic journeys

Edited by Paula Guran

Night Shade, 2019, pp 456, Rs 699

This new anthology compiles some of the best

modern short mythic retellings and reinvention of legends from award-winning and bestselling authors,

acclaimed storytellers, and exciting new talent, offering readers new ways to interpret and

understand the world.

Firefighting

Ben S Bernanke, Timothy F Geithner &

Henry M Paulson Jr

Hachette, 2019, pp 230, Rs 499

This provides a candid and powerful account of the choices the authors and their teams made during

the 2008 financial crisis, 10 years on. They examine the causes of the crisis, why it was so damaging,

and what it took to prevent a second Great Depression.

Light from other stars

Erika Swyler

Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 320, Rs 1,479

This novel is about fathers and daughters, women

and the forces that hold them back, and the cost

of meaningful work. This unfolds through the story

of 11-year-old Nedda Papas, who is obsessed with

becoming an astronaut, and an astronaut who has been let go from NASA.

Pivot to the future

Omar Abbosh, Paul Nunes & Larry Downes

Hachette, 2019, pp 263, Rs 515

This is for leaders who seek to turn the existential threats of today and tomorrow into sustainable growth, with the courage to understand that a wise pivot strategy is not a one-time event, but a commitment to a future of perpetual reinvention, where one pivot is followed by the next and the next.