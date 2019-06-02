On the book shelf

The curse of Anuganga
Harini Srinivasan
Treeshade Books, 2019, pp 280, Rs 350
In the thriving city of Nandivardhana, in Circa 403 CE, Shaunaka dreams of going to Pataliputra to thrive.
But he ends up working for his father as jewellery maker, until a murder
changes the course of his life.
Say Nothing
Patrick Radden Keefe
Atlantic Books, 2019, pp 192, Rs 1,500
In Northern Ireland, a mother of 10 was abducted never to be seen again, leaving country her
children and the society to grapple with the aftermath of the incident for decades. The book was
longlisted for the 2019 Orwell Prize for political writing.
How we disappeared
Jing-Jing Lee
Oneworld Publications, 2019, pp 352, Rs 961
This is a story of survival and endurance in Japanese-occupied Singapore, 1942. As Japanese troops sweep
down Malaysia and into Singapore, a village is ransacked, leaving only three survivors, one of them a tiny child.
Year later, the child, now an elderly, sets off a shocking discovery.
Side effects of living
Edited by Jhilmil Breckenridge & Namarita Kathait
Speaking Tiger, 2019, pp 244, Rs 299
Variety can be found in bodies, state of mind, distress.
This book presents the words and verses of survivors, writers, poets and artists
who are struggling with a mental condition or have watched their loved ones suffer.
Mythic journeys
Edited by Paula Guran
Night Shade, 2019, pp 456, Rs 699
This new anthology compiles some of the best
modern short mythic retellings and reinvention of legends from award-winning and bestselling authors,
acclaimed storytellers, and exciting new talent, offering readers new ways to interpret and
understand the world.
Firefighting
Ben S Bernanke, Timothy F Geithner &
Henry M Paulson Jr
Hachette, 2019, pp 230, Rs 499
This provides a candid and powerful account of the choices the authors and their teams made during
the 2008 financial crisis, 10 years on. They examine the causes of the crisis, why it was so damaging,
and what it took to prevent a second Great Depression.
Light from other stars
Erika Swyler
Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 320, Rs 1,479
This novel is about fathers and daughters, women
and the forces that hold them back, and the cost
of meaningful work. This unfolds through the story
of 11-year-old Nedda Papas, who is obsessed with
becoming an astronaut, and an astronaut who has been let go from NASA.
Pivot to the future
Omar Abbosh, Paul Nunes & Larry Downes
Hachette, 2019, pp 263, Rs 515
This is for leaders who seek to turn the existential threats of today and tomorrow into sustainable growth, with the courage to understand that a wise pivot strategy is not a one-time event, but a commitment to a future of perpetual reinvention, where one pivot is followed by the next and the next.