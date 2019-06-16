On the bookrack...

Upon a burning throne

Ashok K Banker

Simon & Schuster, 2019, pp 350, Rs 499

When the ruler of the world of gods and demigods dies, leaving behind a burnt empire, two princes who have survived have claim to the throne. But they

are not the only ones. Another powerful woman has survived and is unknown to the realm.

MIracle men

Minkil Naz

Hachette, 2019, pp 216, Rs 399

Despite the odds stacked against them, Kapil Dev’s inspirational captaincy took a bunch of no-

hopers to World Cup glory. As Dev held the trophy in his hands on June 25 that year, India ushered in an era during which cricket would go on to dominate all sporting activity in the country.

The Unpassing

Chia-Chia Lin

Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2019, pp 288, Rs 399

In focus in this debut novel is a Taiwanese

immigrant family of six struggling to make ends meet on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska. When the child dies, the family is left to grieve in a place that

still doesn’t feel home to them.

Empress of the Taj

Timeri N Murari

Speaking Tiger, 2019, pp 238, Rs 350

Daughter of a Mughal nobleman, Arjumand Bano went on to become Mumtaz Mahal, chief consort of Emperor Shah Jahan, and empress of the Mughal kingdom until her death in 1631, giving birth to their 14th child. This casts the empire in its zenith and tells the tale of an all-consuming love.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton

Sara Collins

Penguin, 2019, pp 384, Rs 359

For the first time, Frannie must tell her story. It begins with a girl learning to read on a plantation in Jamaica, and it ends in a grand house in London, where a beautiful woman waits to be freed. The testimonies against her are damning — slave, whore, seductress. But they are not the whole truth.

Sherlock unlocked

Daniel Smith

Hachette, 2019, pp 192, Rs 399

He is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records

as ‘the most portrayed movie character’ in history.

Yet, the book says there’s more to know about

the world’s most famous consulting detective who

has been fascinating generations of readers and

listeners for over 130 years.

City of girls

Elizabeth Gilbert

Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 480, Rs 387

Enter the New York theatre scene in the

40s. Vivian Morris has just been kicked out

of Vassar College, owing to her poor

freshman-year performance. And off she is sent to Manhattan to live with her aunt. Here, she finds

herself and the love like never before.

The Wonder Down Under

Dr Nina Brochmann & De Ellen Stokken Dahl

Hachette, 2019, pp 297, Rs 399

With wisdom, humour, and scientific aplomb, a

medical student Ellen Støkken Dahl and a doctor

take readers on a fascinating journey of female

sexual organs and sexual health — from the clitoris

to contraception to cervical cancer.