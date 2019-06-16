On the bookrack...

Upon a burning throne
Ashok K Banker
Simon & Schuster, 2019, pp 350, Rs 499
When the ruler of the world of gods and demigods dies, leaving behind a burnt empire, two princes who have survived have claim to the throne. But they
are not the only ones. Another powerful woman has survived and is unknown to the realm.
MIracle men
Minkil Naz
Hachette, 2019, pp 216, Rs 399
Despite the odds stacked against them, Kapil Dev’s inspirational captaincy took a bunch of no-
hopers to World Cup glory. As Dev held the trophy in his hands on June 25 that year, India ushered in an era during which cricket would go on to dominate all sporting activity in the country.
The Unpassing
Chia-Chia Lin
Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2019, pp 288, Rs 399
In focus in this debut novel is a Taiwanese
immigrant family of six struggling to make ends meet on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska. When the child dies, the family is left to grieve in a place that
still doesn’t feel home to them.
Empress of the Taj
Timeri N Murari
Speaking Tiger, 2019, pp 238, Rs 350
Daughter of a Mughal nobleman, Arjumand Bano went on to become Mumtaz Mahal, chief consort of Emperor Shah Jahan, and empress of the Mughal kingdom until her death in 1631, giving birth to their 14th child. This casts the empire in its zenith and tells the tale of an all-consuming love.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton
Sara Collins
Penguin, 2019, pp 384, Rs 359
For the first time, Frannie must tell her story. It begins with a girl learning to read on a plantation in Jamaica, and it ends in a grand house in London, where a beautiful woman waits to be freed. The testimonies against her are damning — slave, whore, seductress. But they are not the whole truth.
Sherlock unlocked
Daniel Smith
Hachette, 2019, pp 192, Rs 399
He is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records
as ‘the most portrayed movie character’ in history.
Yet, the book says there’s more to know about
the world’s most famous consulting detective who
has been fascinating generations of readers and
listeners for over 130 years.
City of girls
Elizabeth Gilbert
Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 480, Rs 387
Enter the New York theatre scene in the
40s. Vivian Morris has just been kicked out
of Vassar College, owing to her poor
freshman-year performance. And off she is sent to Manhattan to live with her aunt. Here, she finds
herself and the love like never before.
The Wonder Down Under
Dr Nina Brochmann & De Ellen Stokken Dahl
Hachette, 2019, pp 297, Rs 399
With wisdom, humour, and scientific aplomb, a
medical student Ellen Støkken Dahl and a doctor
take readers on a fascinating journey of female
sexual organs and sexual health — from the clitoris
to contraception to cervical cancer.