On the bookrack...

Sunday Herald
Sunday Herald,
  Jun 16 2019
  • updated: Jun 16 2019, 01:00am ist

Upon a burning throne
Ashok K Banker
Simon & Schuster, 2019, pp 350, Rs 499
When the ruler of the world of gods and demigods dies, leaving behind a burnt empire, two princes who have survived have claim to the throne. But they 
are not the only ones. Another powerful woman has survived and is unknown to the realm. 

MIracle men
Minkil Naz
Hachette, 2019, pp 216, Rs 399
Despite the odds stacked against them, Kapil Dev’s inspirational captaincy took a bunch of no-
hopers to World Cup glory. As Dev held the trophy in his hands on June 25 that year, India ushered in an era during which cricket would go on to dominate all sporting activity in the country.

The Unpassing
Chia-Chia Lin 
Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2019, pp 288, Rs 399
In focus in this debut novel is a Taiwanese 
immigrant family of six struggling to make ends meet on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska. When the child dies, the family is left to grieve in a place that 
still doesn’t feel home to them.

Empress of the Taj
Timeri N Murari
Speaking Tiger, 2019, pp 238, Rs 350
Daughter of a Mughal nobleman, Arjumand Bano went on to become Mumtaz Mahal, chief consort of Emperor Shah Jahan, and empress of the Mughal kingdom until her death in 1631, giving birth to their 14th child. This casts the empire in its zenith and tells the tale of an all-consuming love.   

The Confessions of Frannie Langton 
Sara Collins 
Penguin, 2019, pp 384, Rs 359
For the first time, Frannie must tell her story. It begins with a girl learning to read on a plantation in Jamaica, and it ends in a grand house in London, where a beautiful woman waits to be freed. The testimonies against her are damning — slave, whore, seductress. But they are not the whole truth.

Sherlock unlocked
Daniel Smith 
Hachette, 2019, pp 192, Rs 399
He is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records 
as ‘the most portrayed movie character’ in history. 
Yet, the book says there’s more to know about 
the world’s most famous consulting detective who 
has been fascinating generations of readers and 
listeners for over 130 years.

City of girls 
Elizabeth Gilbert
Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 480, Rs 387
Enter the New York theatre scene in the 
40s. Vivian Morris has just been kicked out 
of Vassar College, owing to her poor
freshman-year performance. And off she is sent to Manhattan to live with her aunt. Here, she finds 
herself and the love like never before.

The Wonder Down Under
Dr Nina Brochmann & De Ellen Stokken Dahl
Hachette, 2019, pp 297, Rs 399
With wisdom, humour, and scientific aplomb, a 
medical student Ellen Støkken Dahl and a doctor 
take readers on a fascinating journey of female 
sexual organs and sexual health — from the clitoris 
to contraception to cervical cancer.

