On this week's bookshelf

Sara

Shashi Warrier

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 320, Rs 399

Junaid, chef and restaurateur, has much to live up to as the grandson of the famous Junaid of Fatehgarh, whose secret recipe he is entrusted with. His world is changed forever when he falls in love with Alice Munro, whose great-grandmother’s diaries reveal the unimaginable.

Oxygen Manifesto

Atulya Misra

Rupa, 2019, pp 208, Rs 295

This is a story of the triumph of ordinary people over the might of the establishment in their battle to save the environment. It is an engaging story about environmental degradation and the impact of the Anthropocene. It exposes the myth around wealth creation and the paradigm of economic growth.

One Foot on the Ground

Shanta Gokhale

Speaking Tiger, 2019, pp 264, Rs 399

In this unusual, extraordinary autobiography, Shanta Gokhale — writer, translator and one of India’s most illuminating cultural commentators — traces the arc of her life over eight decades through the progress of her body, as it grows, matures, and begins to wind down.

Tongue in Cheek

Khyrunnisa

Westland, 2019, pp 196, Rs 250

A fun collection of short articles that deals with everyday experiences in a humorous fashion, Tongue-in-Cheek has something for every reader. Each piece offers an entertaining inside account of the experiences and misadventures of an urban woman.

Unstoppable

Sonu Bhasin

Penguin, 2019, pp 336, Rs 599

Kuldip Singh Dhingra, the patriarch of the Dhingra family and the man credited with building Berger Paints, has remained a mystery. He is low-profile, eschews media, and continues to operate from a

small office in Delhi. In this candid and captivating biography, Kuldip reveals his story for the first time.

The Silent Patient

Alex Michaelides

Hachette, 2019, pp 352, Rs 399

Alicia Berenson writes a diary as a release, an outlet — and to prove to her beloved husband that everything is fine. She can’t bear the thought of worrying Gabriel, or causing him pain. Until, late one evening, Alicia shoots Gabriel five times and then never speaks another word.

The Barefoot Surgeon

Ali Gripper

Penguin, 2019, pp 296, Rs 399

This is the extraordinary story of Dr Sanduk Ruit who took on the world’s medical establishment to give the life-changing gift of sight to hundreds and thousands of the world’s poorest and most isolated people.

Grit

Major DP Singh, VR Ferose, Sriram Jagannathan

Hachette, 2019, pp 176, Rs 399

India’s first blade runner. Acclaimed. Admired. Applauded. But behind Major Devender Pal Singh’s success is an extraordinary tale of years of struggle and self-doubt, overcome by incredible courage and singular determination to serve the country against all odds.