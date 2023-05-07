Palace intrigue never gets old!

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s incredible film adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan is out. And it has got young adults as excited as their parents. Based on the serialised novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy about the Chola dynasty, this Tamil epic saga has a riveting plot, cunning political machinations, sprawling fights, palace intrigue, great characters, epic battles, and powerful women.

If your children have seen Ponniyin Selvan 1 and are excited about the next instalment, they should check out these books of historical fiction set during the great empires of India, the Chera, Cholas, Mauryas, and Guptas.

A Chola Adventure by Anu Kumar: Set during the reign of Rajaraja Chola in 990 CE, this book is about a fictitious 12-year-old sculptor and aspiring warrior Raji who rescues a Chinese sailor named Lin. This sets off a chain of puzzling events. Prince Madurantaka vanishes, a Shiva statue carved by Raji’s father goes missing, and Raji wonders if the king’s life is in danger.

Children will love reading about Aditya Karikalan, Uttama Chola, and Rajaraja Chola. Know about elephant fleets from Malabar forests and royal tanks made of black basalt: explore tales of Rajput kings fighting their enemies from the North, and enjoy the marvellous descriptions of the Kallanai stone dam built across the Kaveri by Chola king Karikalan.

A Mauryan Adventure by Subhadra Sen Gupta: This book transports us to Pataliputra during the third century BCE. We join another spirited 12-year-old, Madhura, who lives in the Ashokan empire after the Kalinga battle. Madhura works in the palace, running errands for the queens and princesses, and befriends Princess Sangamitra. Madhura wants to travel the world, and one day, her dream comes true as she sets off with her brother in a caravan to Ujjaini, where many adventures unfold. The descriptions of various foods, marketplaces and palace machinations will keep you glued to this book.

Journey to the Throne by Vani Mahesh: This book narrates the story of Emperor Samudragupta, one of the greatest rulers of the Gupta Empire during the fourth century. The book gives you an inside view into the dynasty's politics, military power, and all the vagaries of life in a royal court. The story is about Samudragupta's two sons, Chandragupta and Ramagupta. Chandra is a tremendous royal, dutiful and hardworking, while Rama loves a life of pleasure. The book delves into their rivalry and their attempts to kill each other. The race to the throne is thrilling and full of adventures.

A Chera Adventure by Preetha Leela Chockalingam: The book narrates the story of young Sharadha, who lives in Marayur in the Chera kingdom. Sharadha has an interesting vantage point because her grandmother, Devaki Amma, is a healer for the King. Sharadha wants to get out of her small town and she travels all the way to Mahodayapuram, a melting pot of cultures since it is the seat of the Cheraman Perumal Empire. Sharadha is enraptured by the city and its politics, adventure, and drama, but she misses home. The Chola invasion looms large in the background and the book narrates the story of a brave girl who wants to be a healer. You will love the history explored in the book, from the Kalaripayattu and other martial art traditions to the food and culture of Kerala during the 11th century BCE.

Queen of Fire by Devika Rangachari: This brilliantly written novel tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a 22-year-old who refused to cede Jhansi to the British. Lakshmibai mobilised thousands of Indian soldiers to take part in the National Uprising of 1857. A queen’s work is never done and the novel beautifully captures Lakshmibai’s incendiary courage and her skills as a stateswoman and soldier. Kids will love getting into Lakshmibai’s mind and experiencing her passion as a ruler. The book will also transport you to British India and you will feel like you are right there in the room with Rani Lakshmibai as she confronts Major Ellis about the attempt by the British to annex Jhansi.

These historical novels will ensure that your kids really sink their teeth into the story and savour the details as well as the sub-plots.