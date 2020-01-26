Poet's Corner - January

Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi
Halt this disgrace of disgraces

 

Your prisons

cannot hold

Gold grace of our truth

Handcuffs are for hands

You are up against rivers 

 

Under the owl’s wing 

Bone branch in white

As secret as our
roiling tide

Coming for rancid men

 

How many horrors must we bear? 

More than we can count; less than you may forget

I made your shield

From the pieces of my back

 

Halt this disgrace of disgraces 

 

Against this bale of darkness, rest now

Before battle for paper and place

Our trenches will one day be gardens

Wisterias fed on blood

 

Rest now, my friend, young soldier

Your rage is a flower

I hold in my hand 

Red rose to rifle.

 

(The poet is the author of the bestselling 'Last Song of Dusk', among others.)

