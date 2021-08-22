Power to curse, power to bless

For a country whose political identity had been synonymous with the Indian National Congress, the elections of 2014 signalled more than just a political change. It signified the onset of a new power structure, which rested on the pillars of a Hindutva majoritarian climate and a cultural change to homogenise the languages we speak and the gods we worship.

Sanjaya Baru’s book India’s Power Elite is set against this narrative. The book addresses the changes in the constitution of India’s power elite as it shifts from a Congress-led regime and settles into a BJP-led Centre well into its second consecutive term.

The book divides itself into three parts as it digs deeper into studying the elite of the country and the reasons for them to be occupying this envied status. It is replete with the author quoting scholars and thinkers ranging from C Wright Mills and Antonio Gramsci to the acclaimed Indian sociologist, Andre Beteille. As the reader learns about power and elitism from the lens of their scholarly works, the author’s own experience in the fields of media and policy analysis complements it, especially through the anecdotes of his interactions with the elite of India. The book becomes absorbing as one gets to peek into the lives of the Lutyens’ beau monde and the ‘Khan Market Gang’ who have constantly defined the power structure of post-colonial India.

Not a static class

Though it is noted that the elite of a society are generally the politically affluent and wealthy upper classes, however, the dynamics of defining the elite in India take a turn from the usual definition owing to the plethora of castes, languages, religions, and classes that constitute the complex social fabric of the Indian society. The book repeatedly holds on to the observation that the elite of India is not a static class but one that is constantly evolving due to a host of factors. From increasing political participation of the dominant OBC castes to the emancipation of the poor masses through an English-medium education, several stakeholders are rising to claim their share in the power structure. Ranging from politicians and bureaucrats to opinion makers and public intellectuals, Sanjaya Baru leaves no stone unturned in analysing the role of every possible constituent of India’s power elite.

Modi’s rise to power, however, marks a sharp turn in the constitution of the elite of India with the polished Congress elite struggling with the changing realities. Modi proudly embraced his backward class origins and tactfully spearheaded the attack on elitism, which was surcharged with dripping rhetoric. The anti-elitist propaganda became the driving force of his prime ministerial campaign in 2014 as the ordinary man could connect on the shared hatred towards the high society characteristic of a Lutyens’ Delhi or a South Bombay crowd. The author observes that unlike the previous trend of wooing and mixing with the elite and affluent of Lutyens to become powerful, Modi does the exact opposite and reaches the higher echelons of power by challenging the elite itself.

The new elite

The book boldly states that while Mao’s revolution unfolded in a totalitarian, communist nation-state, Modi’s cultural revolution is taking place within the framework of a democracy. It further adds that banking on the ‘strong leader’ syndrome, Modi is striving to change national identity by replacing the revered symbols of our cultural heritage through projects like the Central Vista in Lutyens’. The army of the Red Guards from the Cultural Revolution have metamorphosed into the cow vigilantes who terrorise religious minorities. The new elite are increasingly Hindutva in their outlook and despise the so-called Nehruvian elite, often to be found in the Delhi Gymkhana Club and the India International Centre.

Though the largest chunk of the book focuses on Modi’s idea of India, the author remains unbiased and does not hold back from pointing out the manipulative tactics of the Congress in consolidating their rule over the country. Besides the well-researched analysis of the elite of the country, the book also gives an insight into the major historical and political changes that have influenced the structure of power in post-colonial India.

The book is a refreshing read for anyone even remotely interested in understanding the politics and society of a complex and heterogenous country like India. The author displays a remarkable understanding in the passages where he explains why the country has radically shifted away from the Congress regime and has settled, albeit uneasily, into a starkly different political reality. The son of a bureaucrat and having actively been a part of the Lutyens’ circle, it is almost as if the author declassed himself as he lay bare the world of the Indian elite to the average reader. Well paced out and highly engaging, this book is a page-turner.