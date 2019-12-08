Read Of The Week

  • Dec 08 2019, 00:07am ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2019, 00:15am ist
Priya and the Lost Girls

Priya and the lost girls’ is the third edition in the augmented reality comic book series ‘Priya’s Shakti’, featuring India’s first woman superhero Priya, a gang-rape survivor.

The comic book series was honoured by UN Women as a ‘gender equality champion’ and the earlier editions have had over 500,000 downloads.

The third edition, inspired by mythological tales, focuses on sex trafficking. The comic series has been funded by the Ford Foundation and the World Bank and can be downloaded for free. 

