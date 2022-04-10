Read Of The Week (April 10 to 16)

Mumbai was almost submerged on the fatal noon of 26 July 2005, when the merciless downpour and cloudburst spread utter darkness and horror in the heart of the city. River Mithi was inundated, and the sea was furious. As the first sentence of Rohzin declares, this was the last day in the lives of the two lovers, Asrar and Hina.

Through the eyes of the novel’s protagonist, Asrar, the author Rahman Abbas describes some hitherto-unknown aspects of Mumbai, showing us never-before-seen colours and telling us secrets of the city’s underbelly. Rohzin studies various aspects of human emotions — especially love (as well as the absence of it), longing, and sexuality— as expressions of the sublime. These emotions are examined through a gamut of characters and their interrelated lives. The novel takes readers on a unique journey across Mumbai, a highly intriguing character in its own right.

Originally written in Urdu, Rohzin has been translated into German, Hindi, and now English. The novel has also received the prestigious Litprom grant managed by the Swiss and German governments.

Rahman Abbas is a major contemporary Indian novelist and winner of the 2018 Sahitya Akademi Award, for his fourth novel, Rohzin, which was originally published in 2016. He has also won two state Sahitya Akademi awards.