Read Of The Week (April 16 to April 22)

Encompassing experiences of pain, loneliness, deprivation, alienation, and the political consciousness of his caste identity, this intimately moving memoir is a story of resilience and raw brutality. Growing up in a working-class family with meagre wages to get by in life, Yogesh writes of his father’s struggle against alcohol and passion for cinema; of intergenerational dreams shattered; working day and night shifts in factories; the struggle of being lost, overlooked and unmentored in India’s schooling, college and University systems which continue to be casteist, exclusionary and hostile; and feelings of lovelessness, loss and heartaches.

Having hopped from gig to gig to make ends meet, he writes of his eventual discovery of the written word, literature and the Ambedkarite legacy, which helped shape his dreams, identity and his eventual career choice of publishing books. In sharing his story, this fresh and radical voice tells his truth as it happened, giving us readers permission to also be vulnerable in telling our tales.

Yogesh Maitreya is a writer, poet, translator and publisher. He is the founder and editor of Panther’s Paw Publication, which is dedicated to publishing literature by Dalit-Bahujan writers (in English and as translations from other Indian languages).