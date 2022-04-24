Read Of The Week (April 24 to April 30)

Read Of The Week (April 24 to April 30)

It’s easy to overlook the underlying strategic forces of war, to see it solely as a series of errors, accidents, and emotions gone awry. It’s also easy to forget that war shouldn’t happen and most of the time it doesn’t. Around the world, there are millions of hostile rivalries, yet only a tiny fraction erupt into violence. Too many accounts of conflict forget this.

With a counterintuitive approach, Blattman reminds us that most rivals loathe one another in peace. That’s because war is too costly to fight. Enemies almost always find it better to split the pie than spoil it or struggle over thin slices. So, in those rare instances when fighting ensues, we should ask: what kept rivals from compromising?

Why We Fight draws on decades of economics, political science, psychology, and real-world interventions to lay out the root causes and remedies for war, showing that violence is not the norm. Christopher Blattman is a well-known academic and author who writes regularly for The New York Times, Vox, Foreign Policy and Foreign Affairs, among others.

For 13 years, he has run one of the most popular blogs on international affairs and global development and is one of the 25 most followed economists on Twitter. 

