Read of the Week (April 5th to 11th)

Inside a Dark Box

DHNS
DHNS,
  Apr 05 2020
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 01:45 ist
When you get trapped in darkness, finding your way out can be a long and lonely battle, especially when the war is within your own head. A pertinent book on the theme of depression, Inside a Dark Box by Ritu Vaishnav, a journalist and editor of children’s books, takes you inside the mind of someone locked in a battle with their own self and helps to understand the associated challenges and loneliness. With evocative and striking line-drawings that complement the narrative, it is a powerful and positive book; a must-have for anyone who is undergoing depression or knows of someone battling it.

