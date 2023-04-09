Read Of The Week (April 9 to April 15)

It is August 2019 and 17-year-old Khwab Nazir is in transit at Terminal 3 of New Delhi international airport. As she waits for her flight, Khwab looks back at her past — of growing up with loved ones in the backdrop of seemingly insurmountable difficulties of life in Kashmir. Between happiness and emptiness, desire and grief, penance and peace, she has continued to focus on her goals. With the final flight announcement, Khwab, who is leaving to represent India in an international jiu-jitsu tournament, nervously gets ready to travel towards an unknown destination. In her heart, she harbours the dream of being a renowned sportsperson one day. This graphic novel is an insightful portrayal of the life of Kashmiri people striving to live their dreams, and build their lives, despite the constant political conflict and turmoil in the Valley.

Debasmita Dasgupta is an internationally published, Kirkus Best Prize-nominated illustrator, graphic novelist, and screenwriter. She was born in Kolkata and lived in Singapore for more than a decade. As an art-for-change advocate, she tells stories of changemakers from around the world, partnering with global non-profits.