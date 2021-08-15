Read Of The Week (Aug 15 to Aug 21)

Narcissus or Machiavelli? Learning Leadership from Indian Prime Ministers by Nishant Uppal, Associate Professor, Human Resource Management at IIM Lucknow, is about leadership and its strategies. Drawing on Indian prime ministers since Independence, it traces personality traits and leadership skills that have shaped many futures. It examines a range of leadership profiles to study dominant traits in one of the most demanding leadership roles in the world. The volume focuses on Machiavellianism and narcissism as a framework to policy-personality connections and demagogic tendencies in leaders in politics and in everyday life.

While we find umpteen investigations in the American context where researchers and scientists have successfully established personality-behaviour linkages for US presidents, this book is a first-of-its-kind historiographic analysis of the personality traits of Indian Prime Ministers.

The book explores a range of characteristics from Nehru’s jacket and mass appeal to Indira Gandhi’s sari and stoutness, Vajpayee’s poetry and philosophical pauses, Manmohan’s reticence and Modi’s charismatic rhetoric.