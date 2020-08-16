Read Of The Week (Aug 16 to Aug 22)

Read Of The Week (Aug 16 to Aug 22)

The Plague Upon Us

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 16 2020, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 01:45 ist
The Plague Upon Us

Kashmir in the 1990s — a setting not very different from today. As blood drips from the pellet-stricken eyes of young men, Oubaid watches a plague of blindness spread through the streets of his homeland. A voice in his head tells him that he knows who brought this plague, but acknowledging it would mean Oubaid must confront his past and the horrors he has witnessed.The Plague upon Us by debut author Shabir Ahmad Mir has been written during the internet and communication blockade in Kashmir in the past year. It portrays Oubaid's memories from the perspectives of four residents of the Kashmir valley who were once childhood friends — a militant, a rich man, the daughter of a social climber and a member of the Brotherhood. As the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle fall into place, there unravels the full tragedy of a people looking for solace and a place to call home. The book promises to be a searing and power-packed reflection of our times.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kashmir
Fiction
New
novel

What's Brewing

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

This existing drug could prevent Covid-19 replication

This existing drug could prevent Covid-19 replication

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 