Read Of The Week (Aug 16 to Aug 22)

Kashmir in the 1990s — a setting not very different from today. As blood drips from the pellet-stricken eyes of young men, Oubaid watches a plague of blindness spread through the streets of his homeland. A voice in his head tells him that he knows who brought this plague, but acknowledging it would mean Oubaid must confront his past and the horrors he has witnessed.The Plague upon Us by debut author Shabir Ahmad Mir has been written during the internet and communication blockade in Kashmir in the past year. It portrays Oubaid's memories from the perspectives of four residents of the Kashmir valley who were once childhood friends — a militant, a rich man, the daughter of a social climber and a member of the Brotherhood. As the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle fall into place, there unravels the full tragedy of a people looking for solace and a place to call home. The book promises to be a searing and power-packed reflection of our times.