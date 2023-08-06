Read Of The Week (Aug 6 to Aug 12)

Heart Tantrums is a ferocious, piercing, and powerful narration of a Pakistani woman’s struggle with marital abuse, misogyny, identity, and patriarchy. Aisha Sarwari, a public speaker, writer and women's rights advocate, narrates how she navigated through the complex layers of love and relationships, right from her childhood. Written in three parts, Heart Tantrums is about turning the lens inwards into dysfunctional families, marked by disease and death, but also faultlined by rigid gender roles.

In order to be able to survive, Aisha Sarwari was told, love and devoted acts of service will always light the way. These, however, become the very reason for her complete unravelling. Heart Tantrums rejects the idea that love and domestic servitude save the day. It is a captivating memoir of an immigrant woman finding her way in the dark through a raw and magnificently well-told story of grief, hybrid identity, immigration woes, systemic family oppression and caregiver fatigue.