Read Of The Week (Dec 20th to Dec 26th)

  • Dec 20 2020, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 02:00 ist
Let Us Dream

In this uplifting and practical book, written in collaboration with his biographer, Austen Ivereigh, the preeminent spiritual leader, Pope Francis, explains why we must ― and how we can ― make the world safer, fairer and healthier for everyone.

He begins Let Us Dream by exploring what the pandemic can teach us about how to handle upheaval of any kind in our own lives and the world at large.

With unprecedented candour, he reveals how three crises in his own life changed him dramatically for the better. 

By its very nature, he shows, crisis presents us with a choice; we make a grievous error if we try to return to some pre-crisis state. But, if we have the courage to change, we can emerge from the crisis better than before.

He offers an inspiring and actionable blueprint for building a better world for all humanity by putting the poor and the planet at the heart of this new way of thinking.  Let Us Dream is Pope Francis at his most personal, profound and passionate.

