Read Of The Week (Feb 19 to Feb 25)

Unframed

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 19 2023, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 01:45 ist
Unframed presents some of the complex dimensions of South Asia-oriented lens-based media, specifically tracing the evolution of photography in the subcontinent from the 19th century to the present. Through intersecting trajectories, 31 texts, arranged in five distinct yet interdependent sections, examine the general history/particular meta-histories of the medium in our region, reflecting the depth of image practices in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

Drawing upon the broader arc of South Asian visual cultures, this collection/reader analyses emergent themes, testimonies and socio-cultural shifts through key discussions around the invention, application and consequent proliferation of lens-based work. Seminal analyses revised for this volume, as well as newly commissioned essays and a set of interviews with practitioners/curators collectively explore the subtle entanglements of memory and space; notions of selfhood; the blurring of geographic taxonomies; the edicts of the gaze; the rupture of identity; varied dimensions of mirroring/othering; and the unstable politics of etching moments in time.

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

