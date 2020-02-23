Read of the Week (Feb 23rd to 29th)

Writer Vadhan’s third novel ‘Fear of God’ promises to be a powerful literary crime thriller that weaves together vigilantism, law and courtroom drama. The brutal murder of a Member of Parliament has shocked the nation.

As videos of the slaughter of several corrupt politicians go viral on social media, those who considered themselves untouchable are scurrying for cover. The vigilante’s next target is a war hero and a top constitutional lawyer who took three bullets for the country.

Why then is he a target? Jagan Jigyasi and his Special Crimes Division have to race against time to stop the killings. The legendary lawman has never failed to solve a crime. But, the vigilante is as devious as he is effective. Who will be the last man standing?