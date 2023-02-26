Read Of The Week (Feb 26 to March 4)

Lined with grandeur, tragedy and fantasy, Tarana Husain Khan’s ‘The Begum and the Dastan’ maps the social, political and religious contours of 1897 Sherpur with the fascinating and strong-willed Feroza Begum at the centre of the storm.
One balmy evening, the blue-eyed Feroza, flouting her family’s orders, attends Nawab Shams Ali Khan’s sawani celebrations at the Benazir Palace. Tragedy colours the night when she finds herself kidnapped and withheld in the Nawab’s harem — bustling, tantalising and rife with sinister power play. As tyranny and repression tighten their hold inside the royal walls, at the Bazaar Chowk, dastangoi Kallan Mirza enchants his listeners with the legend of sorcerer Tareek Jaan and his chimeric city, the Tilism-e-Azam, where women were confined in underground basements.
Misfortune and subjugation link eras when Ameera, Feroza’s great-granddaughter, is restricted to her house and finds solace in her Dadi’s retelling of Feroza’s tragedy.
When Ameera’s circumstances begin mirroring the strife and indignities pervasive in 1897 Sherpur, she must reflect if society has shifted enough for women and their choices.
Tarana Husain Khan is a writer and cultural historian. Her writings on the oral history, culture and the famed cuisine of the erstwhile princely state of Rampur have appeared in prominent publications.
